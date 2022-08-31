Priest River man suspected of multiple arsons in North Idaho over the past two years

The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old Priest River man who detectives allege set multiple wildfires the past two years in North Idaho.

Ryan N. Greene was arrested on multiple counts of arson, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. The release said the fires Greene started were on Idaho public lands and U.S. Forest Service property in the Priest River area.

The investigation involved the Idaho Department of Lands, Idaho State Fire Marshal, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“This investigation has been a top priority for our office, due to the high fire danger, and extreme risk of death to the public,” Sheriff Daryl Wheeler said in the release. “I’m very proud of the investigative work of our detectives and our partner agencies.”