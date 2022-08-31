2022 football preview: Game-by-game predictions for the Seattle Seahawks

By Dave Boling For The Spokesman-Review

Sept. 12 vs. Denver

What will a full-house crowd at Lumen Field do when Russell Wilson runs onto the field in a Broncos uniform? Monday Night crowd in the season-opener? Plenty of drama for a matchup between teams that were 7-10 last season. Wilson knows how to win in this building. Add another one for him. Denver, 24-20.

Sept. 18 at San Francisco

The Niners have a new quarterback themselves, Trey Lance, leaving them a largely unknown quantity early this season. The Seahawks swept them last season, but this time? Maybe not. San Francisco, 20-17.

Sept. 25 vs. Atlanta

The Falcons were one of the worst teams in scoring defense last season. This could be one of those “barometer” games to see how much fight the Hawks will have in them this season. Seattle, 20-10.

Oct. 2 at Detroit

The Lions had three wins last season, with the Hawks pounding them at home. The Lions look to be rebuilding and will make this closer, but the Hawks squeak this out. Seattle, 24-21.

Oct. 9 at New Orleans

The Saints pulled off a close one, 13-10, in Seattle last year. They will have more breathing room at home as the Seahawks’ season enters a tough stretch. New Orleans, 27-17.

Oct. 16 vs. Arizona

The Seahawks’ young players should be advancing by this part of the season but the Cardinals seem to play well in Seattle. Arizona, 24-20.

Oct. 23 at L.A. Chargers

The Chargers are a team on the rise, and quarterback Justin Herbert will give the Hawks secondary a long day. Chargers, 27-17.

Oct. 30 vs. Giants

Long trip for a sorry Giants team. Seahawks take care of business. Seattle, 31-17.

Nov. 6 at Arizona

These games in the desert can turn weird so let’s say Arizona takes this one in overtime. Arizona, 9-6.

Nov. 13 vs. Tampa Bay in Munich

If aged Tom Brady is still on both legs, he has his way with the Hawks. Tampa Bay, 31-20.

Nov. 27 vs. Las Vegas

This could be the time of year that the Seattle youngsters mature and the rush offense meshes on a rain-soaked turf. Hawks make it close but fall. Las Vegas, 17-14.

Dec. 4 at L.A. Rams

The Rams are too much for Seattle again, but the Hawks make it close. Rams, 31-28.

Dec. 11 vs. Carolina

Baker Mayfield can’t overcome an improving Seattle defense. Seahawks, 21-14.

Dec. 15 vs. San Francisco

Hawks get a second win in the same week on a Thursday night in Seattle. Seahawks, 24-17.

Dec. 24 at Kansas City

The Hawks don’t have the offensive firepower to stick with the Chiefs on Christmas Eve at Arrowhead. K.C., 27-17.

Jan. 1 vs. N.Y. Jets

Jets nearing the end of a long season with a long trip. Seattle celebrates the new year with a win. Seattle, 31-17.

Jan. 8 vs. L.A. Rams

The Rams have their playoff position secured but still pull out a slim win. L.A., 21-17.