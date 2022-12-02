History for Chron

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Dec. 2, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:50 p.m.

Spokane Police were busy tracking down reports after several residents reported windows broken, cars damaged and a burglary that included an attempted arson.

Angela Flowers, of East 29th Avenue, said 11 windows were smashed out of her greenhouse.

Robert A. Wilson, of South Ray Street, reported that someone broke out a window to gain entry to his home, but nothing could be established as missing.

Delbert F. Small, of West 25th Avenue, said someone broke a window out of his garage. The culprit then started a pile of rags on fire that spread to a wall before it burned out.

A clerk at Horseman’s Food Store, on East Fifth Avenue, reported that someone threw a bottle threw a store window and then stole display items.

A 16-year-old Corvallis, Oregon, boy credited his fast shotgun -reloading skills for saving himself from a pet African lion that grabbed his leg and was dragging him to its pen.

The boy shot the lion and was hospitalized with minor bite and scratch wounds.

