Washington State head strength and conditioning coach Dwain Bradshaw steps down from post

PULLMAN – Dwain Bradshaw, the head strength and conditioning coach for Washington State’s football team, announced Thursday over Twitter that he is leaving the program.

Bradshaw didn’t reveal his next stop or the reasoning behind his decision to depart.

“I want to thank everyone at Washington State for an amazing 3 years,” he tweeted. “Our journey has made us family for life! Keep climbing! See you at the top! #Mywatchhasended.”

Bradshaw spent the past three seasons at WSU. He joined the Cougars in early 2020 as part of coach Nick Rolovich’s staff, then was retained when Jake Dickert took the helm last year. Before WSU, Bradshaw worked under Rolovich at Hawaii as the team’s director of athletic performance.

Bradshaw also made stops at Texas Tech, USC, Auburn and Arizona State – he played safety and linebacker for the Sun Devils in the early 2010s.

“I really appreciate Dwain and all his hard work, his character, his work ethic and what he poured into the guys was never a question,” Dickert said Friday. “He built real relationships that are really special and he’s served us through a hard three-year span, and kept us together.”

Dickert considers the strength and conditioning position to be the “most important hire in the program,” because WSU’s success hinges on its ability to develop players, rather than signing immediate-impact recruits.

“We’re going to take time and we’re going to do it right. A lot of people are interested in this position and doing it at a good place and doing it the tough way,” Dickert said. “We gotta create tough people and it starts there. … Development is everything, then retention is everything. That’ll be the name of our program as we keep trying to build it and doing it the right way here.”