Live music will return to the Christmas Bureau for one day only

Christmas Bureau

Where: Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St.

Times and Dates: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 8-10 and Dec. 13-15; 4 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 12. Closed Sunday, Dec. 11.

ID requirements: Each adult and child who receives holiday support from the Christmas Bureau must meet identification requirements. Income is not verified.

Adults must bring photo ID for themselves and every person older than 18 living in the household. Copies are acceptable. Additionally, each adult must show proof of address, such as a piece of mail or bills sent to your physical address (P.O. boxes are not accepted) or a rental agreement.

For children (age 17 and younger), bring a document from a school, day care center or social service agency verifying each child’s name and date of birth. An insurance card or WA Apple Health Statement is acceptable. Birth certificates may only be used to verify date of birth.

Social Security cards and Medicaid cards are not valid identification.

Animals are prohibited except for service dogs. Please leave pets at home.

The Christmas Bureau will follow CDC and Spokane Regional Health guidelines. Recipients may be asked to wear a mask upon entry.

How to donate

By mail: Checks may be mailed to The Spokesman-Review Christmas Fund, P.O. Box 516, Spokane, WA 99210.

In person: Bring your donation to the lobby of The Spokesman-Review at 999 W. Riverside Ave. Please mark prominently: CHRISTMAS FUND.

Online: Visit christmasbureauspokane.org and click the Donate Online button.

If you’d like a receipt for your donation, make sure to include your mailing address in PayPal’s comment box. If you’d like a receipt via email, just include a valid email address. In either case, we won’t share your information with anyone or use it for any other reason. And feel free to use the comment box to tell us anything you’d like.

Questions? Email The Spokesman-Review at christmasfund@spokesman.com.