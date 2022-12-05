Incyte Diagnostics expanding lab
Dec. 5, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:55 p.m.
Incyte Diagnostics, working with Northwest Specialty, has announced plans to expand its laboratory services in North Idaho.
The Spokane Valley-based laboratory, which operates patient-service centers across Washington, is expanding its services inside Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls.
“We are delighted to partner with our colleagues … to offer world class diagnostic services for patients right here at home,” Incyte Diagnostics President Stan Leung said in a news release.
The clinical laboratory and patient-service center began accepting requests for lab work on Monday.
“We couldn’t be more excited as we move forward together to serve our community,” said Rick Rasmussen, CEO of Northwest Specialty Hospital.
