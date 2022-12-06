HBO Max returns to Amazon Prime

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. will once again sell HBO Max through Amazon Prime in a bid to bring millions of new subscribers to its flagship streaming service.

Amazon.com Inc. customers will be able to sign up for HBO Max through the retailer’s store for online video channels and watch its programs within Amazon’s main streaming service.

The deal also covers Warner Bros. Discovery’s new streaming service that will combine HBO Max with Discovery’s other assets.

Warner Bros. Discovery Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav is reversing a move by the previous leaders of HBO Max, as Bloomberg News previously reported he was considering.

HBO Max was available through Amazon for long enough to sign up about 5 million customers.

Trade deficit grew in October

The U.S. trade deficit widened for a second month in October, as the value of imports increased and exports declined, which may weigh on economic growth in the fourth quarter.

The trade gap in goods and services grew by $4 billion, or 5.4%, to $78.2 billion from a month earlier, Commerce Department data showed Tuesday.

The figures aren’t adjusted for inflation. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a widening to $80 billion.

The value of goods and services imports rose 0.6% to $334.8 billion, while exports declined 0.7% to $256.6 billion, according to the government.

The widening of the deficit in October – which expanded to the greatest margin since June – suggests a much more muted impact from trade on fourth-quarter gross domestic product after contributing the most since 1980 in the prior quarter.

