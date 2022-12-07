History for Chron
Dec. 7, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:03 p.m.
The state Highway Commission Chairman said that the North-South Freeway through Spokane would be “the high priority item” and money would be available for it when needed.
Chairman George Zahn, of Methow Valley, said the project. now known as the North Spokane Corridor, should be move ahead faster after the state approved a 11/2 cent-per-gallon gas tax the previous spring.
Zahn said the only thing holding the massive project up are preliminary studies about where the freeway should be built to better serve the community.
Walter R. Horning, the highway department’s district engineer in Spokane, said the start of the project depends on “how soon we can get the studies done.”
“In any event, it will be years before we do get a construction start,” Horning said.
Zahn said the North-South Freeway was a priority because traffic was expected to inundate Division Street even with future improvements.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.