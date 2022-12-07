History for Chron

The state Highway Commission Chairman said that the North-South Freeway through Spokane would be “the high priority item” and money would be available for it when needed.

Chairman George Zahn, of Methow Valley, said the project. now known as the North Spokane Corridor, should be move ahead faster after the state approved a 11/2 cent-per-gallon gas tax the previous spring.

Zahn said the only thing holding the massive project up are preliminary studies about where the freeway should be built to better serve the community.

Walter R. Horning, the highway department’s district engineer in Spokane, said the start of the project depends on “how soon we can get the studies done.”

“In any event, it will be years before we do get a construction start,” Horning said.

Zahn said the North-South Freeway was a priority because traffic was expected to inundate Division Street even with future improvements.