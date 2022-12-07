Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Holiday Ornaments – Create your own festive ornament to celebrate the holidays. Supplies will be provided, kids eight and younger must bring an adult. Available at multiple libraries throughout the week. Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. at North Spokane Library, 44 E. Hawthorne Road; Tuesday, 4-5 p.m. at Moran Prairie Library, 6004 S. Regal St.; Thursday, 4-5 p.m. at Argonne Library, 4322 N. Argonne Road; Thursday, 4-5 p.m. at Otis Orchards Library, 22324 E. Wellesley Ave. Free. (509) 893-8350.

Nailed It! Soccer Edition – World Cup inspired, soccer themed cupcake decorating challenge. Compete by yourself or recruit members of your household to form a team. A challenge will be given at the start of the event and you will use cupcakes, frosting and whatever you have on hand at home to assemble it and reach the goal. Register at scld.org/events. Wednesday, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Online. Free.

Winter Indigiqueer Celebration – An Indigenous Creatives Market will run for the entire event. There will be a round dance, Indigenous language learning classes from language keepers in the region and a premier of a short film about being Two-Spirit, produced by Spectrum Center. Event will close with an open mic, highlighting stories and perspectives of all mediums from Indigenous folks. Thursday, 4-7 p.m. Spokane Public Library, 906 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 444-5300.

BrrrZAAR – Local winter market featuring: 70 booths of handcrafted goods, visual art, clothing, jewelry, ceramics, skincare, home goods, paper goods and more, on all three floors of River Park Square. Live musical performances and family friendly activities will also be available. Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. River Park Square, 808 W. Main Ave. Free. (509) 363-0304.

Classes/Workshops

Make a Ceramic Gnome with Erik Rodgers – Students will be guided through the steps to make their own gnome out of clay. All materials, firings and glazes provided. For ages 14 and up. Monday, 2-4 p.m. and Tuesday, 2-4 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $70. (208) 930-1876.

Adult Printmaking with Bethany Phillips – Students will learn the basics of relief printmaking. Learn to carve blocks, ink application techniques and make prints to take home. All materials included. Register at bit.ly/3inGkbj. Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $115. (208) 930-1876.

Fiber Arts Studio – Bring a spinning wheel, knitting needles and/or crochet hooks and yarn and create with other fiber artists. Wednesday, 10 a.m.-noon. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $3 donation. (509) 447-9277.

Medicare Preventive Benefits Holiday Ornaments and Fused Glass Class with Ebbie – Students will learn how to make glass ornaments by cutting and assembling glass pieces to create beautiful and fun unique glass ornaments. All materials are included to make 1-3 ornaments. Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $65. (208) 930-1876.

Drawing Fundamentals for Teens – Marlene Laurich leads students in line, shape, form and space drawing techniques. Open to children age 12-15. Sponsored by the Kalispel Tribe youth art grant. Supplies and snacks provided. Call (509) 447-9277 or visit createarts.org to register. Masks required. Wednesday, 3-4:30 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Free. (509) 447-9277.

Make a Holiday Cheese Board and Fused Glass Class with Ebbie – Students will learn how to make their very own cheese plate and cheese knife out of fused glass. Register at emergecda.com/. Saturday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $85. (208) 930-1876.