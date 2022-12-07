Social Calendar
Dec. 7, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 9, 2022 at 4:38 p.m.
2022 Emerge Winner Winner Bash – An evening of art, music, food, drinks and more in celebration and support of Emerge. There will be a live and silent auction with many items available as well as the Winner Winner Raffle. Sunday, 6-9 p.m. Emerge, 119 N. Second St., Coeur d’Alene. $50-$85. (208) 930-1876.
Jingle ‘n’ Mingle – Family friendly event featuring warm drinks, food, unlimited carousel rides and a silent auction. The first drink is free and children 12 and under are free. Proceeds benefit Children’s Home Society of Washington. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Looff Carrousel, 507 N Howard St. $20.
