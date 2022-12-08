The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington
Sports

On the air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Washington at Gonzaga KHQ

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia ESPN

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Dallas ESPN

Football, college

4 p.m.: Samford at North Dakota State ESPN2

7:15 p.m.: William & Mary at Montana State ESPN2

Golf, PGA Tour

10 a.m.: QBE Shark Shootout Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Seattle at Washington Root

Soccer, college women

3 p.m.: Creighton at Syracuse ESPNU

5:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Indiana ESPNU

Soccer, World Cup

7 a.m.: Croatia vs. Brazil Fox 28

11 a.m.: Netherlands vs. Argentina Fox 28

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Washington at Gonzaga 103.5-FM

7:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 12:30-AM

Basketball, college women

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Puget Sound 1230-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9:30 a.m.: Long Island at Connecticut FS1

10 a.m.: Oklahoma vs. Arkansas ESPN2

10 a.m.: Georgetown at Syracuse ABC

11 a.m.: Louisiana State at Wake Forest ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Albany at Providence FS1

Noon: Alabama at Houston ABC

Noon: Denver at UCLA Pac-12

Noon: Xavier at Cincinnati ESPN2

12:15 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina ESPN

1:30 p.m.: UNLV vs. Washington State FS1

2 p.m.: Auburn at Memphis ESPN2

2 p.m.: Butler at California Pac-12

2 p.m.: Villanova at Boston College Fox 28

2:15 p.m.: Kansas at Missouri ESPN

3:30 p.m.: UTEP at DePaul FS1

4 p.m.: Nevada at Oregon Pac-12

4:30 p.m.: Arizona vs. Indiana Fox 28

7 p.m.: Creighton vs. Brigham Young FS1

7 p.m.: Texas Christian at Southern Methodist ESPN2

9:30 p.m.: Utah State vs. Loyola Marymount FS1

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: Cal State Fullerton at UCLA Pac-12

8 p.m.: Pacific at California Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

5:30 p.m.: Boston at Golden State ABC

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Portland Root

Combat sports

7 p.m.: Boxing: Lopez vs. Martin ESPN

7 p.m.: UFC 282: Blachowicz vs. Ankalaev ESPN2

Football, college

9 a.m.: Holy Cross at South Dakota State ESPN

Noon: Navy at Army CBS

Golf, PGA Tour

10:30 a.m.: QBE Shark Shootout Golf

11:30 a.m.: QBE Shark Shootout NBC

Hockey, NHL

11 a.m.: Detroit at Dallas NHL

Soccer, World Cup

7 a.m.: Portugal vs. Morocco Fox 28

11 a.m.: France vs. England Fox 28

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1 p.m.: UNLV vs. Washington State 920-AM

1:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at South Dakota State 700-AM

5:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM

Basketball, college women

3:45 p.m.: Whitworth at Pacific Lutheran 1230-AM

Football, college

11 a.m.: Navy at Army 92.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

11 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Virginia Tech ESPN2

1 p.m.: Marquette at Notre Dame ESPN2

1:30 p.m.: Maryland at Tennessee FS1

3 p.m.: Oregon State at Texas A&M ESPN2

3:30 p.m.: Seton Hall at Rutgers FS1

Basketball, college women

10 a.m.: Louisville at Kentucky ESPN

Noon: Connecticut at Maryland ABC

2 p.m.: Washington State at Washington Pac-12

4 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon Pac-12

Combat sports

4 p.m.: WBA KO Night of Champions CBS Sports

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: N.Y. Jets at Buffalo CBS

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Carolina at Seattle Fox 28

5:20 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Chargers NBC

Golf, PGA Tour

10 a.m.: QBE Shark Shootout Golf

11 a.m.: QBE Shark Shootout NBC

Hockey, NHL

10:30 a.m.: Florida at Tampa Bay NHL

3 p.m.: Seattle at Florida Root

5 p.m.: Boston at Las Vegas NHL

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

1:30 p.m.: Idaho at UC Riverside 92.5-FM

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: UC Davis at Gonzaga 94.1-FM

Football, NFL

11 a.m.: Carolina at Seattle 94.5-FM

4:30 p.m.: Miami at L.A. Chargers 700-AM

All events subject to change

