Manito Park holiday lights drive-thru display returns for third year

Cars snake through the Manito Park Holiday Lights show Friday. The drive-thru show, sponsored by the Friends of Manito, runs Friday to Monday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. The walk-thru only show runs Tuesday through Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

The third annual Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights display at Manito Park in Spokane returned on Friday with even more twinkling lights than before.

The drive-thru display is open until Monday from 6-9:30 p.m. From Tuesday to Dec. 18, the display will be walk-thru only, open from 5-8 p.m.

The holiday lights display, which is hosted by the Friends of Manito Park and the Spokane Parks and Recreation Department, is a relatively new holiday tradition in the city.

For decades, the lights display was held inside the historic park’s Gaiser Conservatory, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, the display was moved outdoors to allow for social distancing.

“There wasn’t a lot to do, and we wanted to continue to find that holiday cheer, that bright light for the community,” said Garrett Jones, director of the Spokane Parks and Recreation Department.

In 2020, the nine-day event was drive-thru only. In 2021, the drive-thru portion was shortened to a week and a few walk-thru days were added. This year, the balance has flipped, with significantly more days set aside for walking than driving.

Jones said he expected the long lines of cars seen in previous years to be reduced this year due to the addition of more walk-thru days and the fact that there are more holiday-themed activities available as the pandemic wanes.

In addition, volunteers, police personnel and other city staff will be located along the route to direct traffic, according to organizers. Electronic message boards and orange construction-style signs also will be in place directing traffic.

The Manito Holiday Lights show has many lighting displays like this for people to enjoy. The drive-thru show, sponsored by The Friends of Manito, runs Friday, Dec. 9th to Monday, Dec. 12th: 6-9:30 p.m. and the walk-thru only show runs Tuesday, Dec, 13th to Sunday, Dec.18th: 5-8 p.m. (COLIN MULVANY/THE SPOKESMAN-REVI)

During the walk-thru days, the displays will be accompanied by food vendors, live music, a photo booth, and other entertainment. There also will be a warming tent on site sponsored by Providence.

“We might even have a special guest from the North Pole, if he can find time in his busy schedule,” he added.

The rest of Manito Park still will be open for routine use during the show, although parking lots will be closed and gates will be shut during the show to discourage people from parking and trying to walk the drive-thru route.

The Gaiser Conservatory will be open during normal daytime hours, but it will not be decorated with lights.

For more information and a drive-thru route, visit thefriendsofmanito.org/holiday.