Upcycled Life: Paper trees

Use a hole punch to create holes through the center of the tree. (Katie Patterson Larson/For The Spokesman-Review)

By Katie Patterson Larson For The Spokesman-Review

These paper trees made with old topographic maps always remind me of our family trips into the national forest to select a Christmas tree. Make a few for a centerpiece or a whole forest for a mantle. I sourced the materials from Art Salvage for under $5.

Start by cutting triangles out of old maps. These measured from 3 inches wide and 18 inches tall, and 4 inches wide and 6 inches tall.

Accordion fold the paper from the widest part up to the top of the triangle.

Use a small hole punch to make a hole through the center of the folded paper, except for the very tip of the triangle. Punch in a few batches, punching as much as your punch will accommodate.

Thread a bamboo skewer through the holes and tack the top edge of the paper at the top of the skewer with glue if needed. Unfold the accordion.

Glue the bottom end of the skewer into a wood spool for the base.

Katie Patterson Larson is the director and founder of Art Salvage. Art Salvage keeps usable materials out of the waste stream and makes them accessible and affordable. For more information, visit artsalvagespokane.com.