Sun., Dec. 11, 2022
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Gonzaga KHQ
6 p.m.: Jack Jones Hoopfest: Arizona State vs. Creighton FS1
Basketball, high school boys
8:30 p.m.: Sierra Canyon vs. Christ The King ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
5 p.m.: Atlanta at Memphis NBA
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Portland Root
7:30 p.m.: Boston at L.A. Clippers NBA
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: New England at Arizona ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers NHL
Soccer, college men
3 p.m.: NCAA Championship: Indiana vs. Syracuse ESPNU
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Northern Illinois at Gonzaga 103.5-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: New England at Arizona 92.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
6 p.m.: EWU Basketball Coaches Show 700-AM
All events subject to change
