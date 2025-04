WCC transfer tracker: Keeping up with portal moves, transactions for all nine teams

The 2024 West Coast Conference Tournament still hadn’t concluded by the time one of the league’s top performers – Pepperdine point guard Moe Odum – revealed plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Within one day of the portal opening on March 24, an estimated 750 players had already entered, and that number grew to roughly 1,700 just a week later.

The vast majority of Division I teams have been impacted by the portal, including all nine in the WCC. We’re monitoring every departure and addition in the league below with our transfer portal tracker that will be updated throughout another busy college basketball offseason.

Gonzaga

Outgoing (3): Dusty Stromer (Grand Canyon; 4.3 ppg, 2.1 rpg), Jun Seok Yeo (1.6 ppg, 0.6 rpg), Michael Ajayi (Butler; 6.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg).

Incoming:

Loyola Marymount

Outgoing (4): Will Johnston (Richmond; 11.9 ppg, 3.2 apg), Jevon Porter (Missouri; 12.5 ppg, 7.2 rpg), Jovan Ristic (0.9 ppg, 0.5 rpg), Matar Diop (1.8 ppg, 2.2 rpg).

Incoming:

Oregon State

Outgoing (7): Michael Rataj (Baylor; 16.9 ppg, 7.2 rpg), Nate Kingz (Syracuse; 11.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg), Parsa Fallah (12.8 ppg, 4.0 rpg), Damarco Minor (9.8 ppg, 4.8 rpg), Liutauras Lelevicius (8.7 ppg, 4.0 rpg), Grey Garrison (0.0 ppg, 0.8 rpg), Maxim Logue (2.9 ppg, 2.0 rpg).

Incoming:

Pacific

Outgoing (9): Elijah Fisher (15.7 ppg, 4.8 rpg), Donyae May (DNP in 2024-25), Burke Smith (1.7 ppg, 1.5 rpg), Amare Campbell (0.1 ppg, 0.3 rpg), Carter Benton (2.0 ppg, 0.7 rpg), Solomon Ominu (1.5 ppg, 2.1 rpg), Seth Jones (3.2 ppg, 1.6 rpg), Eddie Jallow Hedqvist (2.5 ppg, 1.0 rpg), Jazz Gardner (4.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg).

Incoming:

Pepperdine

Outgoing (2): Moe Odum (Arizona State; 13.1 ppg, 7.5 apg), Jaxon Olvera (5.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg).

Incoming:

Portland

Outgoing (10): Austin Rapp (Wisconsin; 13.8 ppg, 6.5 rpg), Vukasin Masic (10.5 ppg, 3.3 apg), Max Mackinnon (LSU; 14.5 ppg, 4.8 rpg), Jinup Dobuol (Monmouth; 3.7 ppg, 2.3 apg), Mezziah Oakman (4.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg), Bol Dengdit (7.4 ppg, 3.9 rpg), Jude Harris (0.3 ppg, 0.0 rpg), Todd Jones Jr. (2.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg), Wyatt Miller (DNP in 2024-25), Vincent Delano (5.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg).

Incoming:

Saint Mary’s

Outgoing (1): Ashton Hardaway (2.1 ppg, 1.2 rpg).

Incoming:

Santa Clara

Outgoing (4): Christoph Tilly (Ohio State; 12.5 ppg, 4.9 rpg), Tyeree Bryan (Texas Tech; 10.4 ppg, 4.4 rpg), Kosy Akametu (2.3 ppg, 0.9 rpg), Luke McEldon (2.0 ppg, 1.0 rpg).

Incoming:

San Diego

Outgoing (11): Steven Jamerson (UCLA; 10.0 ppg, 7.8 rpg), Santiago Trouet (8.7 ppg, 6.8 rpg), Bendji Pierre (5.1 ppg, 2.7 rpg), Kean Webb (3.2 ppg, 2.2 rpg), Jackson Gaffney (0.3 ppg, 0.5 rpg), Chas Lewless (1.0 ppg, 0.0 rpg), David Simon (4.9 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Dragos Lungu (3.4 ppg, 2.0 rpg), Colby Brooks (2.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg), Joey Chammaa (6.5 ppg, 0.9 rpg), Keyon Kensie (5.2 ppg, 3.0 rpg).

Incoming:

San Francisco

Outgoing (5): Jason Rivera-Torres (2.4 ppg, 2.3 rpg), Malik Thomas (19.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg), Karl Markus Poom (0.4 ppg, 0.8 rpg), Drew Ardouin (0.6 ppg, 0.0 rpg), James O’Donnell (2.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg).

Incoming: David Fuchs (Rhode Island; 7.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg), Mookie Cook (Oregon; 1.1 ppg, 0.5 rpg).

WSU

Outgoing (4): Isaiah Watts (11.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg), Nate Calmese (15.2 ppg, 4.4 apg), Marcus Wilson (1.5 ppg, 0.8 rpg), LeJuan Watts (13.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg).

Incoming: