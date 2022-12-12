Former Washington State coach Mike Leach remains in ‘critical condition’ after reportedly suffering heart attack

From staff reports

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who led Washington State from 2012-19, remains in critical condition Monday after reportedly suffering a heart attack at his Starkville home Sunday afternoon.

A university press release initially indicated Leach was hospitalized due to “personal health issues.” Multiple sources told the Mississippi Clarion Ledger the 61-year-old Leach had suffered a heart attack.

“Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson,” an updated press release read on Monday. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time.”

#WSU coach Jake Dickert on Mike Leach, who is reportedly in critical condition after suffering a heart attack.

“Praying for a recovery and praying for his health and his family.

“There’s so many people that his reach has touched.” pic.twitter.com/PJPfyXF6F3 — Colton Clark (@SpokesmanClark) December 12, 2022

Leach was transported by ambulance from his home to Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, according to the Associated Press.

Leach earlier told reporters he had pneumonia during the season but had felt better since.

Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the football program until Leach returns. The Bulldogs play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.