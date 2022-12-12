Former Washington State coach Mike Leach remains in ‘critical condition’ after reportedly suffering heart attack
Dec. 12, 2022 Updated Mon., Dec. 12, 2022 at 5:16 p.m.
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach, who led Washington State from 2012-19, remains in critical condition Monday after reportedly suffering a heart attack at his Starkville home Sunday afternoon.
A university press release initially indicated Leach was hospitalized due to “personal health issues.” Multiple sources told the Mississippi Clarion Ledger the 61-year-old Leach had suffered a heart attack.
“Mississippi State University Head Football Coach Mike Leach remains in critical condition at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson,” an updated press release read on Monday. “Mike’s family is with him and appreciates the overwhelming expressions of love and support for the coach, but also requests that their family’s privacy be respected at this time.”
Leach was transported by ambulance from his home to Oktibbeha County Hospital in Starkville before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, according to the Associated Press.
Leach earlier told reporters he had pneumonia during the season but had felt better since.
Mississippi State defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the football program until Leach returns. The Bulldogs play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.
Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach speaks with quarterback Washington State Cougars quarterback Gardner Minshew (16) after WSU was forced to punt during the first half of a college football game on Saturday, November 3, 2018, at Martin Stadium in Pullman, Wash. ( Tyler Tjomsland/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Cougs newsletter
Get the latest Cougs headlines delivered to your inbox as they happen.