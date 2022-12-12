Nathan Gates, a prep offensive tackle from Southern California, commits to Washington State

PULLMAN – Washington State’s football team picked up a commitment Monday from Nathan Gates, a prep offensive tackle out of Southern California.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pounder from Edison High in Huntington Beach also held offers from Arizona State and Fresno State. Gates is a three-star recruit and the No. 120-rated offensive tackle in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports.com.

Gates took an official visit to WSU last weekend, just two days after the Cougars extended an offer.

“I love the family atmosphere there,” Gates told 247Sports reporter Greg Biggins. “I like the coaching staff a lot as well and I think (offensive line coach Clay McGuire) is a great coach who can help me get to the next level.

“That’s my goal and they have all the tools to help me get there. Coach McGuire has produced a lot of players who have moved on to the (NFL) and a few since he’s been coaching at Washington State as well.”

After playing on the defensive line for his first two years of prep ball, Gates moved to offense and became a standout O-lineman for one of the state’s best programs. Edison, which compiled a 9-2 record this season, finished the year as the 18th-ranked team in California, according to MaxPreps.