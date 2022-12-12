Deborah Hale, 71, raises her fist and cheers during a protest against the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Jun 24 in Spokane. Hale said she had an illegal abortion at age 18 and hopes nobody else enters the same situation. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

