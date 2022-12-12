Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Lucas J. C. Parker and Ashton G. Kittleman, both of Spokane.

Travis M. Burks, of Loon Lake, and Sara R. Burns, of Jacksonville, Florida.

Joshua P. Axthelm, of Cheney, and Brittany C. Renshaw, of Helena, Montana.

James R. Angelo and Andrea J. Hacker, both of Spokane.

Matthew S. Gibson and Alyssa A. Allen, both of Deer Park.

Calvert R. Bill and Karen E. Andrike, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael J. Collins and Helen L. Klemp, both of Spokane.

Casey L. Hellman and Tori R. Swerin, both of Spokane Valley.

Darcy Merilan, of Rexburg, Idaho, and Allison R. Richards, of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Thomas Pearson, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management & Real Estate Services, Inc. v. Zoe Montez, restitution of premises.

Harlan D. Douglass v. Daniel J. Hunka, restitution of premises.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Melissa Pagel, restitution of premises.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Robert W. Hemphill, money claimed owed.

U.S. Bank National Association v. Byrdie Golf LLC, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Schulze, Samuel F. and Briana C.

Wade, Kristen L. G. and James J.

Parongao, Anastasia and Anthony J.

Schmidt, Caron M. and Daniel C.

Bolser, Timothy J. and Belina L.

Bardwell, Amy C. and Brand, Thayer R.

Brock, Douglas D. and Galloway-Brock, Sherry L.

Legal separations granted

McGuire, Julene and Henry

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Travis L. Cargile, 49; nine months in jail with credit given for 59 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Rickey D. Hindman, 46; $605.24 in restitution, 33 days in jail, after pleading guilty to making a false or illegal statement on certificate of ownership and rioting.

Jamie L. Petersen, 29; 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Donovan D. Solomon-White, 20; 26 days in jail with credit given for 26 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Alisha L. Adams, 35; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, after pleading guilty of harassment and fourth-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Stephen P. Shoemaker, 26; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Julious Tarbit, 20; 18 days in jail, hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Daniel C. Traugott, 40; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Aaron G. Belstad, 36; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, third-degree theft.

Ryan E. Bond, 18; 12 months of probation, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated under the age of 21.

Dawn R. Carter, 42; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Brandon L. Cowles, 23; $500 fine, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

John E. Cyr, 38; 145 days in jail with credit given for 145 days served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Landon R. G. Foss, 39; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Meagan M. Long, 45; $500 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to negligent driving.

Abigail K. Iverson, 41; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Garett C. Lawson, 29; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Donna Wilson

David W. Melville, 61; one day in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Robbie G. Robeson, 51; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, harassment.