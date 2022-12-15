Josh Wolf returns with amusing and relatable humor

By Ed Condran For The Spokesman-Review

Josh Wolf can’t play foosball, according to fellow comic Kelsey Cook. “Josh is terrible at foosball,” Cook said. “I destroyed him.”

However, Wolf, who will perform Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club, can deliver stand-up. “Josh is hilarious,” Cook said. “He should give up foosball but comedy is another story.”

Wolf, 53, is one of the most underrated stand-ups on the circuit along with Demetri Martin, John Caparulo and Bret Ernst. It’s a mystery why each of those amusing humorists has yet to reach the next echelon.

Fans should be pleased since it’s possible to catch those stand-ups in intimate venues. Wolf delivers relatable humor and is at his best delivering family-based bits. Wolf is adept at riffing about his father and brothers and connects it with his experience as a dad. Wolf’s material about how boys long to fight their fathers is an inspired Oedipal bit. Fathers will shake their heads in acknowledgment when Wolf recounts benchmark moments with his son.

The Boston native also veers down surprising avenues, such as when he has recounted being on ecstasy at the Super Bowl and experiences with the police. Wolf is versatile, unpredictable and consistently funny. His father not only inspires material, he also prompted Wolf to become a comedian.

“When I was growing up my dad called me a smart-ass so much that I thought maybe I should try being a comic,” Wolf said.

Wolf was just 16 at the time and his parents drove him to shows. “It was great for someone like me that wanted attention,” Wolf said. “I like being onstage and being in front of an audience.”

However, don’t make the mistake of messing with Wolf, who destroys hecklers. “No comic likes to be bothered when they perform,” Wolf said. “But if you’re going to disturb me, I’ll take care of it.”

Wolf, like comics Jo Koy and Sarah Colonna, received a huge boost after appearing regularly on Chelsea Handler’s popular chat show, “Chelsea Lately,” which was on E! from 2007 to 2014.

“I had comics on who I admire,” Handler said. “I hoped the exposure would help them since they’re all talented.”

Wolf is certainly gifted and adventurous. Expect Wolf to wax about a number of topics, to engage the audience throughout the show and to provide humor on a level that’s not the norm for a club comic.