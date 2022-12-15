Washington State coach Jake Dickert sets rough timeline for coordinator hires, expects to maintain consistency in schemes

LOS ANGELES – Washington State coach Jake Dickert expects to have new coordinators in place by the second week of January, but he doesn’t expect the Cougars’ hires to introduce new systems.

Defensive coordinator Brian Ward left the program earlier this month to accept the same position at Arizona State. Offensive coordinator Eric Morris took the head coaching job at North Texas on Tuesday, leaving the Cougars with two big holes to fill on their coaching staff this offseason.

Dickert told media members Thursday that he is sorting through several candidates for the jobs. He’s planning to finalize the 2023 staff a few weeks from now.

“That’ll be a process going forward, and everyone will be in place when we come back Jan. 8,” he said after a practice session at Los Angeles Harbor College, two days ahead of WSU’s season finale in the LA Bowl against Fresno State.

The Cougars will begin narrowing in on their candidates early next week.

“I have a lot of names right now … and (I’m) finding some good fits, but it won’t be until Monday when we really start putting that into full circle.”

Ward spent one season at WSU, taking over a 4-2-5 defense that had been installed by Dickert, formerly the team’s DC, in early 2020.

The Cougs’ defense had a resurgent season under Dickert in 2021. Ward and Dickert share defensive philosophies. Ward added some wrinkles, but WSU largely stayed consistent with its approach on that side of the ball this year, and the unit posted another solid campaign.

“We’re going to run this defense,” Dickert told reporters last week when asked about the team’s next DC. “It’s a defense I believe in. We’re going to stay true to the core of what it is. So, not necessarily finding someone who runs it but wants to come in here and learn, and do it.”

Morris installed an iteration of the Air Raid system at WSU and led the offense for one season. Unlike the traditional Air Raid, his version features tight ends and a steady use of the ground game. Dickert indicated that he is searching for an OC with a background in the Air Raid.

“It’ll be a coordinator that fits us, fits our pieces, fits our coaching staff and fits the style we’re looking for,” he said.

So, it sounds like the Cougars are hoping to keep their offensive staff intact. Several assistants come from the Air Raid coaching tree.

“We’re looking to maintain the same offense in what we do, even being a little bit more explosive down the field,” Dickert said. WSU often relied on short passes and screens this season, and struggled to stretch the field. “Those are things we’ll be looking for in a new coordinator, and someone who wants to be here in Pullman, Washington, and at Washington State.”

Dickert worked fast last winter in putting together his 2022 staff. It helped that several of his new assistants had experience in Pullman. Morris was WSU’s inside receivers coach in 2012. Offensive line coach Clay McGuire held the same position at WSU from 2012-17. Wide receivers coach Joel Filani worked as a quality-control staffer for the Cougs in 2015.

“I want to get people on campus,” Dickert said. “The (2022) staff was so unique, because a lot of these guys have been in Pullman before, so I was able to do it really quickly after that bowl game.

“Now, we don’t just recruit coaches, we recruit families, and I want to make sure – happy wife, happy life. I want to show them the benefits of what Pullman brings and why I think it’s so special, and why it’s great for us.”

The Cougars are also searching for a new edge rushers coach. A.J. Cooper, who held the position for the past three seasons, left the team recently to coach linebackers at Arizona State.