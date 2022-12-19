Key matchup: Junior forward Josh Bannan does it all for Montana

Call up Montana’s category leaders in 12 different stats and Josh Bannan’s name appears first eight times, including a couple in which one wouldn’t expect to see a 6-foot-10, 222-pound forward at the top.

Bannan leads the Grizzlies in scoring average (15.6), made field goals (60), made free throws (37), rebounds (91), assists (3.2), turnovers (24), minutes (34.5) and assist-to-turnover ratio (1.46). The Australian native is also the team’s most accurate 3-point shooter at 55%.

In Montana’s last two games, Bannan is averaging 24.5 points on 19 of 26 from the field (73.1%), 6 of 7 on 3-pointers (85.7%) and 5 of 5 at the free-throw line.

The do-it-all junior has played at least 31 minutes in every game this season. Bannan scored a season-high 27 points vs. North Dakota State, grabbed 17 rebounds vs. St. Thomas (Minnesota) and handed out at least four assists in each of the first six games.

Bannan made second-team All-Big Sky last season after averaging 15.1 points and 8.2 rebounds. The preseason All-Big Sky selection has posted better numbers nearly across the board through 11 games.

It sounds like another defensive assignment for Gonzaga senior Anton Watson, who typically guards the opposing team’s best frontcourt player.

That’ll probably be the case again, but the Grizzlies have another solid big in 6-foot-9, 236-pound junior Dischon Thomas.

Thomas, who played in 91 games at Colorado State before transferring to Montana, averages 12.1 points and 5.4 boards and he’s hit 15 3-pointers. His younger brother, Dorell, is a freshman guard for the Grizzlies.

Drew Timme figures to match up against Dischon Thomas.

Ben Gregg and Efton Reid are additional options against the Grizzlies’ frontcourt duo.