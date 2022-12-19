The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highligts

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Montana State at Arizona Pac-12

6 p.m.: Montana at Gonzaga KHQ / Root+

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Syracuse ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Florida at Oklahoma ESPN2

7:30 p.m.: Utah Valley at Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, college women

4 p.m.: Jumpman Invitational: Michigan vs. North Carolina ESPN2

Basketball, high school boys

2 p.m.: City of Palms Classic semifinal ESPNU

4 p.m.: City of Palms Classic semifinal ESPNU

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: Golden State at New York TNT

7 p.m.: Memphis at Denver TNT

Basketball, NBA G League

8:30 p.m.: Motor City at Ignite ESPN2

Football, college

12:30 p.m.: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State ESPN

4:30 p.m.: Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo ESPN

Hockey, NHL

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle Root

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: Scottish Premiership: Rangers F.C. at Aberdeen CBS Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Northwest Indian at Eastern Washington 700-AM

5:45 p.m.: St. John’s at Whitworth 1230-AM

6 p.m.: Montana at Gonzaga 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM

All events subject to change

