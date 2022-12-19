On the air
Mon., Dec. 19, 2022
Tuesday’s TV Highligts
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Montana State at Arizona Pac-12
6 p.m.: Montana at Gonzaga KHQ / Root+
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Syracuse ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Florida at Oklahoma ESPN2
7:30 p.m.: Utah Valley at Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, college women
4 p.m.: Jumpman Invitational: Michigan vs. North Carolina ESPN2
Basketball, high school boys
2 p.m.: City of Palms Classic semifinal ESPNU
4 p.m.: City of Palms Classic semifinal ESPNU
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: Golden State at New York TNT
7 p.m.: Memphis at Denver TNT
Basketball, NBA G League
8:30 p.m.: Motor City at Ignite ESPN2
Football, college
12:30 p.m.: Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State ESPN
4:30 p.m.: Boca Raton Bowl: Liberty vs. Toledo ESPN
Hockey, NHL
7 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle Root
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: Scottish Premiership: Rangers F.C. at Aberdeen CBS Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Northwest Indian at Eastern Washington 700-AM
5:45 p.m.: St. John’s at Whitworth 1230-AM
6 p.m.: Montana at Gonzaga 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM
All events subject to change
