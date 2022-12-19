Sub-zero temps, more snow and a chance of freezing rain forecast this week

More snow, subzero temperatures in Spokane and a possibility of freezing rain are expected to grip the Inland Northwest this week.

A strong chance of some snow across the Inland Northwest is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, with the heaviest snow expected in the North Idaho Panhandle, Palouse and Cascades, said National Weather Service meteorologist Charlotte Dewey.

The weather service said the most likely scenario includes 4-6 inches of snow in Coeur d’Alene and 3-4 inches in Spokane through Wednesday morning. The eastern edge of the Palouse and parts of North Idaho are forecast to get 4-6 inches of snow. The high country around Stevens Pass in the Cascades is forecast to receive 18-24 inches of snow by Wednesday morning, the weather service said.

Arctic temperatures are expected Thursday with a low of minus 9 in Spokane. Wind chill Thursday could be as low as minus 20, especially in central Washington.

The last time Spokane saw similar temperatures was 2004 when there was a high of 1 degree, Dewey said.

“It’s been quite some time since we’ve seen just these drastically cold temperatures, but we do have pretty good potential for seeing these very cold temps for Wednesday and Thursday,” she said.

Colville is expected to have the coldest temperatures, with a low of minus 17 and a high of 6, the weather service reported.

Light snow is expected to return Friday, followed by a chance of freezing rain Saturday and Sunday.

“This could impact travel, especially over a holiday weekend on top of the snowfall we’ve had and the very cold we’ve already had,” Dewey said.