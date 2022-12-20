Difference makers: Drew Timme notches fifth career 30-point game in Gonzaga’s 85-75 win over Montana

Drew Timme

For the fifth consecutive game Timme hit the 20-point marker, scoring 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the field to go with 11 rebounds, five assists, four turnovers, two steals and two blocks. Timme, who earned his second consecutive West Coast Conference Player of the Week award on Tuesday to go with multiple national player of the week honors, has averaged 27.6 points over the past five games and notched his fifth double-double against the Grizzlies. Timme also entered an exclusive club, winning his 100th college game.

Josh Bannan

Montana’s top scorer kept the Grizzlies competitive for the better part of 40 minutes. Bannan, a junior forward from Melbourne, Australia, who was named All-Big Sky Conference second team last season, finished with a team-high 17 points, making 8 of 12 shots from the field and 2 of 2 from the 3-point line. Bannan hit a jumper with 3:06 to play to trim Gonzaga’s deficit to 74-69 and scored his final basket with 46 seconds remaining to make it a seven-point game.

Key moment





Timme’s best sequence came with approximately 13 minutes left in the second half, highlighting his play on both ends of the floor. The forward forced Bannan to miss at the rim before picking the ball off the glass and taking it the other way. Timme Euro stepped to elude a defender and punctuated with a one-handed dunk. The sequence gave Gonzaga its largest lead of the game, at 60-43.