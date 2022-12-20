Gonzaga’s Drew Timme earns weekly awards for performances against Northern Illinois, Alabama

One of the most prolific stretches of Drew Timme’s outstanding Gonzaga career has resulted in consecutive West Coast Conference Player of the Week awards and multiple national player of the week honors.

Timme, who scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs in Saturday’s 100-90 win over fourth-ranked Alabama, was named WCC Player of the Week on Tuesday.

He also won Lute Olson National Player of the Week and NCAA March Madness National Player of the Week.

The senior forward has averaged 26.5 points for Gonzaga in wins over Kent State, Washington, Northern Illinois and Alabama, marking Timme’s highest scoring average over any four-game stretch of his career to this point.

In Monday’s win over Northern Illinois, Timme scored 26 points to go with six rebounds and three assists. He had 22 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals against Washington, and poured in 29 points with a season-high 17 rebounds four days earlier against Kent State.

Timme now ranks fourth in the country at 21.3 points per game and the Dallas native is also averaging career bests in rebounding (8.1 rpg) and assists (3.2 apg). He’s reached double figured in 11 of 12 games and has scored 20-plus points in all but three games this season.

BYU guard Dalin Hall was named WCC Freshman of the Week after averaging 11.0 points in victories over Western Oregon and Utah.