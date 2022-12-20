Washington State lands commitment from Texas transfer linebacker Devin Richardson

PULLMAN – Due to graduation and the NCAA transfer portal, Washington State came out of the 2022 season with a depleted linebacker room, but the Cougars made a veteran addition to the position group on Tuesday.

WSU secured a commitment from Devin Richardson, a senior who played the past two seasons at the University of Texas. Richardson will sign his national letter of intent with the Cougars on Wednesday, when the NCAA’s early signing period opens.

The Cougars lost All-Pac-12 outside linebacker Daiyan Henley, who has completed his collegiate eligibility and is headed to the professional level. Francisco Mauigoa and Travion Brown, who shared reps at middle linebacker this year, both entered the transfer portal earlier this month. Senior backup Ben Wilson is graduating.

Replenishing the position is a priority for WSU this offseason, and the Cougars got off to a good start with Richardson. The 6-foot-3, 234-pound outside linebacker should make an immediate impact.

Serving in a reserve role this season for the Longhorns, Richardson had 11 tackles with 1½ tackles for loss in nine games. He appeared primarily on special teams in 2021, recording four tackles across 11 games.

After graduating from Klein High, north of Houston, Richardson enrolled at New Mexico State in 2018. He took a redshirt as a true freshman, then earned a starting role the following season and became a standout for the Aggies.

Richardson earned All-America freshman honors from the Football Writers Association after posting 69 tackles, two sacks and a team-best three forced fumbles over 10 games. He made his first career start and had six tackles for the Aggies on Aug. 31, 2019, in a 58-7 loss to WSU in Pullman.

New Mexico State’s 2020 season was postponed to spring 2021 and shortened to two games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Richardson had eight tackles and 1½ TFLs in the spring before transferring to Texas.

Richardson comes to WSU with 35 games of collegiate experience. He will presumably compete for a first-string job .

Junior Kyle Thornton, who has appeared in 28 games for WSU over the past two seasons, should be a favorite to land a starting gig, too. He made his first career start for the Cougars in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Saturday and had five tackles, including one for loss, during WSU’s 29-6 loss to Fresno State at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Cougars also have high hopes for Hudson Cedarland, a Gig Harbor, Washington, native who impressed in the preseason but took a redshirt this year as a true freshman.