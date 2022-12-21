Joel Murray’s 21 leads Long Beach State to win against Idaho 82-75

From staff reports

LONG BEACH, California – Idaho’s inability to get a stop in crunch time Wednesday led to a nonconference loss to Long Beach State.

Joel Murray made a critical 3-pointer and finished with 21 points, and the Beach scored on their final five possessions in an 82-75 win in a men’s basketball game.

Isaac Jones’ dunk pulled Idaho within 77-75 with a minute to play. Murray responded with a 3-pointer to beat the shot clock buzzer to push Long Beach State’s lead back to five to 80-75 with 35 seconds remaining.

Yusef Salih and Divant Moffitt scored 18 and 17 points, respectively, for the Vandals (6-7). Jones added 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Nigel Burris contributed with 13 points.

Marcus Tsohonis scored 18 points for the Beach (6-6), and Lassina Traore and Aboubacar Traore (unrelated) had 10 apiece.