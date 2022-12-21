The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Dec. 21, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:45 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

Noon: Iona vs. SMU ESPNU

2 p.m.: Seattle vs. Utah State ESPNU

4 p.m.: Harvard at Kansas ESPN2

5 p.m.: Morgan State at Arizona Pac-12

5 p.m.: Butler at Creighton FS1

6 p.m.: George Washington vs. Washington St. in Hawaii ESPN2

7 p.m.: Loyola Chicago vs. Stanford Pac-12

8 p.m.: Pepperdine at Hawaii ESPN2

Basketball, NBA

6 p.m.: Washington at Utah NBATV

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Baylor vs. Air Force ESPN

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets Prime

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Washington at Ottawa NHL

7 p.m.: Seattle at Vancouver Root

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

5:30 p.m.: George Washington vs. Washington State in Hawaii 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Football, NFL

4:30 p.m.: Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

