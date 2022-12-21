On the Air
Dec. 21, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 21, 2022 at 3:45 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
Noon: Iona vs. SMU ESPNU
2 p.m.: Seattle vs. Utah State ESPNU
4 p.m.: Harvard at Kansas ESPN2
5 p.m.: Morgan State at Arizona Pac-12
5 p.m.: Butler at Creighton FS1
6 p.m.: George Washington vs. Washington St. in Hawaii ESPN2
7 p.m.: Loyola Chicago vs. Stanford Pac-12
8 p.m.: Pepperdine at Hawaii ESPN2
Basketball, NBA
6 p.m.: Washington at Utah NBATV
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Baylor vs. Air Force ESPN
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets Prime
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Washington at Ottawa NHL
7 p.m.: Seattle at Vancouver Root
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
5:30 p.m.: George Washington vs. Washington State in Hawaii 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Football, NFL
4:30 p.m.: Jacksonville at N.Y. Jets 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
