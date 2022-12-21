Reader photo: No sharing at Higgens Point
Dec. 21, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:59 p.m.
“There’s no sharing at Higgens Point,” Rich Zywiak said of this photo he took on Dec. 4. “A bald eagle guards its catch from another. Just a couple of the dozens of eagles feasting on kokanee salmon at Lake Coeur d’Alene.”
