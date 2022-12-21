The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Reader photo: No sharing at Higgens Point

Dec. 21, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 21, 2022 at 8:59 p.m.

“There’s no sharing at Higgens Point,” Rich Zywiak said of this photo he took on Dec. 4. “A bald eagle guards its catch from another. Just a couple of the dozens of eagles feasting on kokanee salmon at Lake Coeur d’Alene.”

Web extra:

Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

