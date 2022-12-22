Washington records
Thu., Dec. 22, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Erik D. Lord and Brittany E. Eldredge, both of Medical Lake.
Alexandra A. Ochoa and Samantha N. L. Kelley, both of Houston.
James J. McKee, of Spokane Valley, and Maria L. C. Sturgeon, of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
Marriage dissolutions granted
Hill, Ronald J. and McGhee-Hill, Debra R.
Williams, Leslyn R. and Patrick J.
Flanagan, Michelle A. and Keenan E.
Pruczinski, Ashlee A. and Dustin M.
Mortensen, Sarah M. and Bart J.
Mateeva, Olga A. and Vyacheslav V.
Minor, Cindy and Schinbein, Milton
Wright, Christopher D. and Geena Del-Rae
Albayrak, Burak and Karhanin, Karina
Petty, Michael D. and Sherry C.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Annette S. Plese
Diandre R. Johnson, 25; 232 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after being found guilty of first-degree assault.
Judge Tony Hazel
Brandon J. Shopbell, 26; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.
Matthew O. Dyer, 23; six months in jail with credit given for 101 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty second-degree robbery.
Jason R. Sands, 40; 12.75 months in prison, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted to elude a police vehicle and second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.
Walker G. Morgan, 28; $350 in restitution, 58 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, second-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Fred D. Woods, 39; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault and two counts of violation of no contact order.
Judge Michael P. Price
Nicholas R. Moss, 37; 10 months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.
Kory M. Kerzman, 38; $160 in restitution, 19 days in jail with credit given for 19 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.
Mathew E. Printz, 31; $952.32 in restitution, 43 days in jail, after pleading guilty unlawful issuance of a bank check.
Gary M. Newbaker, 34; 32 days in jail, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a kidnap/sex offender.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Jessica L. Adamas, 39; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Clydell J. Coleman, 34; 258 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan
Tanner E. Pleake, 30; two days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
