Idaho to distribute record endowment money to schools

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The Idaho government announced this week it is going to distribute a record amount of endowment money to public and charter schools in fiscal year 2023.

In total, Idaho public schools are set to receive more than $61 million that is the result of increased endowment land revenue and revenue from other investments.

The $61 million is $7 million more than last year’s distribution.

There are nine endowment beneficiary funds that include Idaho’s public schools, universities, state hospitals for the mentally ill and charitable institutions such as the state veterans homes, the Idaho School for the Deaf and Blind and Idaho’s juvenile corrections system.

The state has not released the specific amount of dollars that regional schools in North Idaho will receive.

Area public school districts in fiscal year 2022 received the following amounts:

Moscow: $360,860.

Potlatch: $101,092.

Genesee Joint: $71,882.

Troy: $68,546.

Kendrick Joint: $63,336.

Whitepine: $59,090.

Lewiston Independent: $803,844.

Lapwai: $105,792.

Culdesac: $43,682.

Orofino Joint: $271,384.

Cottonwood Joint: $99,753.

Salmon River Joint: $45,230.

Mountain View: $244,496.

Nezperce Joint: $51,113.

Kamiah Joint: $87,480.

Highland Joint: $451,623.

Palouse Prairie Charter School received $35,326 and Moscow Charter School received $35,366.

The University of Idaho also received $5,879,900 from the Idaho Endowment Fund for the 2023 fiscal year. UI received $5,102,000 for fiscal year 2022.

Lewis-Clark State College got $3,284,350 for fiscal year 2023, compared to $2,743,750 for 2022.