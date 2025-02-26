Schools have until Friday to cut race-conscious programming, per the federal government. The state says to disregard directive

Schools have less than a week to halt any aspect of student life that considers race or risk cuts to federal funding, according to a letter sent from the U.S. Department of Education.

In Washington state, schools have been told by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction to ignore the directive.

The letter, sent Feb. 14 and addressed to “Dear Colleague,” threatens to withhold federal funding to schools that factor race in nearly any aspect of student life, including admissions, financial aid and scholarships, “administrative support” and graduation ceremonies. It’s meant to provide clarity but it’s not law, the letter states.

“The Department will no longer tolerate the overt and covert racial discrimination that has become widespread in this Nation’s educational institutions,” wrote Craig Trainor, the education department’s acting assistant secretary for civil rights. “The law is clear: treating students differently on the basis of race to achieve nebulous goals such as diversity, racial balancing, social justice, or equity is illegal under controlling Supreme Court precedent.”

In response, Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdahl told schools not to make any changes to programming or procedures. The Washington State School Direction Association hasn’t edited any model policies for school boards, either.

“Frankly, you risk legal ramifications if you make changes that bring your policies out of alignment with state law,” Reykdahl wrote to school districts, adding that Washington law prohibits preferential treatment or discrimination based on race.

The federal letter cites protections in the Civil Rights Act and references the 2023 Supreme Court decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which struck down affirmative action and using race as a factor in college admissions. It takes this precedent and applies it more broadly, barring schools from using race as a determinant in any factor in student life.

Reykdal contends states have authority over diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in schools.

“These are good things! Any notion that DEI is discriminatory is baseless – these programs and policies are designed to end discrimination,” Reykdal wrote. “Washington state will stand strong on our core values and no overreach by the federal government will change that.”

Schools were told by the federal education department to reform programming by Friday. That’s when the department will begin investigations and assess funding based on compliance.

Regardless of the looming deadline, Reykdal is adamant that the directive holds no legal authority. Federal funding accounts for around 7% of the state’s education budget, most of that in areas expected to be protected, OSPI spokesperson Katy Payne wrote in an email.

If any funding is frozen or cut, Reykdal directed schools to sound the alarm.

“There are legal paths for the federal government to restrict federal funding, and a Dear Colleague Letter is not one of those paths,” he wrote. “Enforcement of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 is governed by federal regulations that require the Department to take specific steps before taking enforcement actions. The Department may not suspend, terminate, or refuse to grant or continue federal financial assistance until it has followed specific steps outlined in federal law.”

These steps include telling recipients when they’re out of compliance and the associated committees in the House and Senate have weighed in.

Local schools aren’t sure how their federal funding or programming specific to racial minority groups could be affected by the letter. Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Adam Swinyard said his district has yet to cut any DEI programs or those that could fall within the letter’s parameters, and won’t until they hear from Reykdal’s office.

“Every news cycle has a range of comments, proposals, directives,” Swinyard said. “What actually will translate into practice, what actually will translate into something that’s a required mandate that OSPI tells us we need to implement, that will take some time for us to determine exactly what that will look like.”

He expects litigation will come about regarding some education directives; Reykdal wrote that his office will “stay closely engaged” with the attorney general’s office and evaluate legal options should the federal government freeze or cut any education money.

Eastern Washington University offers programs that appear to fit the description in the letter, including a Chicano and Latino graduation ceremony for grads of this ethnic background. It’s hosted by the school’s Chicana/o/x Studies Department that offers courses to students of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, but centers around their founding mission to advance “opportunity and participation of Chicanos/Latinos in higher education” through recruitment and support. The department was founded in 1977 in part by EWU art professor Rubén Trejo.

Spokane School Board President Nikki Otero Lockwood once solicited their services while enrolled at EWU and facing threats to her student aid. As a first-generation college student of Mexican descent, she’s “eternally grateful” for their advocacy and help securing her aid.

“For some, if you come from a really strong Hispanic or Latino community, many of which we have throughout our state, that feeling of homesickness is real, regardless of your cultural background,” Lockwood said.

Lockwood’s district, Spokane Public Schools, includes several programs that appear to fit the description outlined in the letter.

It operates a Native education program specific to indigenous students seeking to increase graduation rates. The program includes specific summer camps for Indigenous kids, university visits for Indigenous middle schoolers and targeted staff collaboration focused on graduating students. The district receives federal funds based of the number of Indigenous students enrolled.

Four-year graduation rates for Indigenous students are on the rise in Spokane Public Schools. It was 82% in the class of 2018, dipped to 71% in 2019 and rose steadily to reach 89% for the class of 2024. In that year, the whole district touted a 91.8% graduation rate.

Lockwood wasn’t sure how that program, which is federally supported and mandated under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act barring discrimination based on race, could be affected. It fits the description outlined in the letter as “motivated by racial considerations.”

“It’s very confusing,” Lockwood said, referencing the slew of federal orders targeting education and pending legal challenges leaving municipalities unsure how to react, other than to heed guidance from state agencies like Reykdal’s and the Washington State School Directors Association.

“It just seems like a giant step backward, for sure,” Lockwood said. “But we don’t know what’s going to take hold. I think we have to be patient.”

The district also offers various clubs for kids of different backgrounds, including a Native Student Alliance and Black Student Unions at several high schools. These club’s don’t exclude membership based on race, Lockwood and Swinyard said, and are built around supporting associated racial demographics always at the request of a student.

“Those clubs come directly from student voice, saying they need those clubs,” Lockwood said. “We all need to feel seen, valued and heard and they say that those clubs particularly help them with that.”