On the Air
Dec. 23, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 23, 2022 at 3:57 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Football, college
5 p.m.: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State ESPN
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Fox 28
1 p.m.: Washington at San Francisco CBS
1:25 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas Fox 28
5:15 p.m.: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh NFL
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Middle Tennessee vs. San Diego State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Football, NFL
8 a.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 94.5-FM
4:30 p.m.: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.