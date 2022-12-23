Toppenish hospital’s labor and delivery unit to close after current patients discharged

By Santiago Ochoa Yakima Herald-Republic

The Astria Toppenish Hospital’s labor and delivery unit will close once current patients are discharged, hospital officials said Thursday.

The move comes earlier than expected. Astria Health had planned to close the Family Maternity Center at midnight on Jan. 14 because of financial losses, fewer deliveries and reduced Medicaid funding.

In a news release, the hospital said it is no longer able to staff the labor and delivery unit because of the loss of contract staff. It has adequate staff to care for patients currently in the unit.

“We have notified our community health partners and physicians,” said Brian Gibbons, Astria Health president and chief executive officer. “It is important for laboring mothers-to-be to know that they can safely deliver at Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Yakima Memorial Hospital, or the hospital of their choosing.”

The release said the staffing at the Toppenish maternity center is a mix of permanent and contracted traveling nurses.

The move comes as hospitals statewide reduce services as a result of post-pandemic financial issues. In late November, Astria said it would end many of the cardiology services at its hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside by mid-December.