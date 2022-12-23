Toppenish hospital’s labor and delivery unit to close after current patients discharged
Dec. 23, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 23, 2022 at 8:22 p.m.
The Astria Toppenish Hospital’s labor and delivery unit will close once current patients are discharged, hospital officials said Thursday.
The move comes earlier than expected. Astria Health had planned to close the Family Maternity Center at midnight on Jan. 14 because of financial losses, fewer deliveries and reduced Medicaid funding.
In a news release, the hospital said it is no longer able to staff the labor and delivery unit because of the loss of contract staff. It has adequate staff to care for patients currently in the unit.
“We have notified our community health partners and physicians,” said Brian Gibbons, Astria Health president and chief executive officer. “It is important for laboring mothers-to-be to know that they can safely deliver at Astria Sunnyside Hospital, Yakima Memorial Hospital, or the hospital of their choosing.”
The release said the staffing at the Toppenish maternity center is a mix of permanent and contracted traveling nurses.
The move comes as hospitals statewide reduce services as a result of post-pandemic financial issues. In late November, Astria said it would end many of the cardiology services at its hospitals in Toppenish and Sunnyside by mid-December.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.