Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Oshogatsu – A Buddhist New Year’s Festival – A two-day Japanese Buddhist New Year’s Festival and sale. Includes Buddhist services, food sales and sales of Japanese prints, vintage Japanese dolls, dishes and more. Japanese food for sale includes traditional mochi, mochi desserts, inari sushi and sweet taiyaki fish shaped pancakes. Preorders required for the traditional mochi at SpokaneBuddhistTemple@gmail.com. Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Spokane Buddhist Temple, 927 S. Perry St. Free entrance; food/$3-$6. (509) 534-7954.

Classes/Workshops

Intermediate Final Cut Pro Workshop – In this intermediate workshop on video editing with Final Cut Pro X, learn how to take advantage of the various tools for editing in timeline, including balancing color, adding effects, balancing sound, importing multiple clips and establishing title cards. Recommend that participants bring their own video footage or clips to work on. Register at scld.org/events. Thursday, 4-6 p.m. Spokane Valley Library, 12004 E. Main Ave., Spokane Valley. Free. (509) 893-8400.

Adult Beginning Dance With Anne Chamberlin – Private lessons in ballroom or swing are available weekly or one time only by appointment. No age limit/no partner needed. To schedule a session, contact Anne at (208) 448-2601 or email anne.wildthing@wildblue.net. Friday, 6-7 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. $35/per person; $30/couple. (509) 447-9277.

Fiddle and Guitar Lessons with Ben – Classes include one on one instruction in bowing and finger technique, tuning, reading sheet music and music theory providing students with the tools to take their fiddling in any direction they choose. For ages 6 through adults. For more information or to schedule a class, call Create at (509) 447-9277 or Ben at (509) 671-6401. Saturday, noon-2 p.m. Create Art Center, 900 W. Fourth St., Newport. Wash., (509) 447-9277.

How to Bake a Black Forest Cake – German baking classes with Doris Sandstrom, first in the series will be black forest cake. Register at bit.ly/3Wod3wa. Saturday, 2:30-5 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $58. (208) 457-8950.

Woven Barks Purse with Judy Zugish – Learn about the character and beauty of natural bark basketry plus some techniques for weaving, stitching, edging and borders. Make a custom design of your choice. Register at bit.ly/3hP0VW9. Jan. 8, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Jacklin Arts and Cultural Center, 405 N. William St., Post Falls. $145. (208) 457-8950.

Sculpture Class – Dog with Collista Krebs – This is fast-moving 3-pound sculpture class. Focus is on exploration with clay and trying to capture the pose and swag of your favorite dog. For ages 12 and up. Jan. 8, 10 a.m. Spokane Art School, 811 W. Garland Ave. $50. (509) 325-1500.