On the Air
Dec. 27, 2022 Updated Tue., Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:47 p.m.
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
2 p.m.: Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga KHQ / Root
2 p.m. UNC Wilmington at Monmouth CBSSN
3:30 p.m.: Villanova at UConn FS1
4 p.m.: Florida at Auburn ESPN2
4 p.m.: Davidson at Fordham CBSSN
4 p.m.: Mercer at Samford ESPNU
6 p.m.: Houston at Tulsa CBSSN
6 p.m.: Arkansas at LSU ESPN2
6 p.m.: Xavier at St. John’s FS1
6 p.m.: Colorado State at New Mexico CBSSN
8 p.m.: Wyoming at Fresno State CBSSN
8 p.m.: Air Force at San Diego State FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Miami NBATV
7 p.m.: Denver at Sacramento NBATV
Football, college
11 a.m.: UCF vs. Duke ESPN
2:30 p.m.: Kansas vs. Arkansas ESPN
5 p.m.: Oregon vs. North Carolina Fox 28
6 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss ESPN
Hockey, NHL
4:30 p.m.: Boston at New Jersey TNT
7 p.m.: Calgary at Seattle TNT
Soccer, men’s
Noon: EPL: Manchester City vs. Leeds United USA
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
2 p.m.: Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga 1510-AM
Football, college
1:30 p.m.: Kansas vs. Arkansas 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
7:05 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
