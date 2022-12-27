The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Dec. 27, 2022 Updated Tue., Dec. 27, 2022 at 3:47 p.m.

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

2 p.m.: Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga KHQ / Root

2 p.m. UNC Wilmington at Monmouth CBSSN

3:30 p.m.: Villanova at UConn FS1

4 p.m.: Florida at Auburn ESPN2

4 p.m.: Davidson at Fordham CBSSN

4 p.m.: Mercer at Samford ESPNU

6 p.m.: Houston at Tulsa CBSSN

6 p.m.: Arkansas at LSU ESPN2

6 p.m.: Xavier at St. John’s FS1

6 p.m.: Colorado State at New Mexico CBSSN

8 p.m.: Wyoming at Fresno State CBSSN

8 p.m.: Air Force at San Diego State FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Miami NBATV

7 p.m.: Denver at Sacramento NBATV

Football, college

11 a.m.: UCF vs. Duke ESPN

2:30 p.m.: Kansas vs. Arkansas ESPN

5 p.m.: Oregon vs. North Carolina Fox 28

6 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss ESPN

Hockey, NHL

4:30 p.m.: Boston at New Jersey TNT

7 p.m.: Calgary at Seattle TNT

Soccer, men’s

Noon: EPL: Manchester City vs. Leeds United USA

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

2 p.m.: Eastern Oregon at Gonzaga 1510-AM

Football, college

1:30 p.m.: Kansas vs. Arkansas 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5 p.m.: Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

7:05 p.m.: Seattle at Spokane 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

