Difference makers: Drew Timme, Anton Watson dominate inside in rout over Eastern Oregon
Dec. 28, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.
DREW TIMME
The senior forward returned from the holiday break with another efficient outing. Timme scored 13 points in the first half as he moved past Matt Santangelo to sixth on GU’s all-time scoring list. Timme scored five points in the first 6 minutes of the second half to move ahead of Kevin Pangos for fifth. Timme made 8 of 10 shots from the floor and finished with 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes. He’s scored 1,826 career points. Elias Harris is No. 4 on GU’s list with 1,857 points.
ANTON WATSON
The senior forward filled up the stat sheet in limited minutes. Watson finished with 13 points, six rebounds, four steals, two assists and one block in 20 minutes. The Gonzaga Prep product made 6 of 8 shots from the field, including his lone 3-point attempt. He scored 11 points as Gonzaga cruised to a 58-28 halftime advantage. Watson didn’t have a turnover or commit a foul.
TURNING POINT
Gonzaga broke it open with an 18-2 run to build a 51-25 lead late in the first half. Eastern Oregon trailed 31-13 early but cut the margin to 33-23 before the Zags took off on their extended run. Nolan Hickman, Julian Strawther and Watson connected on 3-pointers, Timme added a couple of baskets and Malachi Smith scored on the break to close the spurt.
