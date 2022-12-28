On the Air
Dec. 28, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:58 p.m.
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
3:30 p.m.: Providence at Butler FS1
4 p.m.: UMBC at Maryland ESPNU
4 p.m.: Hofstra at Delaware CBSSN
5:30 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Illinois FS1
6 p.m.: Tulane at Cincinnati ESPN2
6 p.m.: Valparaiso at Drake CBSSN
6 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Fullerton ESPNU
7 p.m.: Utah at California Pac-12
8 p.m.: Colorado at Stanford ESPNU
Basketball, college women’s
4 p.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN2
5 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
4:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Boston NBATV
Football, college
11 a.m.: Syracuse vs. Minnesota ESPN
2:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Florida State ESPN
6 p.m.: Texas vs. Washington ESPN
Football, NFL
5:15 p.m.: Dallas at Tennessee Prime
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana 700-AM / 105.3-FM
5:30 p.m.: Idaho at Montana State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Basketball, college women’s
4 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Football, college
11 a.m.: Syracuse vs. Minnesota 700-AM / 105.3-FM
2 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Florida State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.