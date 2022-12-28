The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Dec. 28, 2022 Updated Wed., Dec. 28, 2022 at 2:58 p.m.

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

3:30 p.m.: Providence at Butler FS1

4 p.m.: UMBC at Maryland ESPNU

4 p.m.: Hofstra at Delaware CBSSN

5:30 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at Illinois FS1

6 p.m.: Tulane at Cincinnati ESPN2

6 p.m.: Valparaiso at Drake CBSSN

6 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at Cal State Fullerton ESPNU

7 p.m.: Utah at California Pac-12

8 p.m.: Colorado at Stanford ESPNU

Basketball, college women’s

4 p.m.: LSU at Arkansas ESPN2

5 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

4:30 p.m.: L.A. Clippers at Boston NBATV

Football, college

11 a.m.: Syracuse vs. Minnesota ESPN

2:30 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Florida State ESPN

6 p.m.: Texas vs. Washington ESPN

Football, NFL

5:15 p.m.: Dallas at Tennessee Prime

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana 700-AM / 105.3-FM

5:30 p.m.: Idaho at Montana State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Basketball, college women’s

4 p.m.: Gonzaga at Pepperdine 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Football, college

11 a.m.: Syracuse vs. Minnesota 700-AM / 105.3-FM

2 p.m.: Oklahoma vs. Florida State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change

