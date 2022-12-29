Prep roundup: Ranked Gonzaga Prep, Pullman boys win again; University, Ferris girls triumph

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school basketball action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys basketball

Gonzaga Prep 65, Mission College (Calif.) Prep 50: Jamil Miller scored 20 points and the Bullpups (7-1) beat the Royals (5-7) at the Bellarmine Prep Tournament in Tacoma.

Jackson Floyd scored 13 points and Henry Sandberg added 12 for G-Prep, which is ranked No. 5 in 4A. Jamar Howard led Mission Prep of San Luis Obispo with 29 points.

Mariner 78, Central Valley 74: Makai Bloomfield scored 31 points and the visiting Marauders (6-5) beat the Bears (0-9) at the CV Holiday Tournament. Daniel Crowley led CV with 25 points.

Kennewick 58, Lewis and Clark 53: The Lions (6-2) beat the visiting Tigers (3-5) in a nonleague game.

Mead 79, Quincy 76 (OT): Nolan Braun scored 21 points, Kolby Bumpas had six of his 10 points in overtime and the Panthers (4-5) edged the Jackrabbits (5-5) at the Greg Larson Memorial tournament at Freeman HS. Mead’s Nash Durham and Liam Blanchat scored 15 apiece.

Lapwai (Idaho) 68, Shadle Park 45: Kase Wynott scored 31 points and the Wildcats (8-0) topped the Highlanders (3-4) to win the Avista Holiday Tournament for the second consecutive year at Lewis-Clark State in Lewiston. Jacob Boston led Shadle Park with 12 points.

Lewiston 49, Clarkston 39: The Bengals (7-2) beat the Bantams (4-4) in the third-place game at the Avista Holiday Tournament.

West Valley 56, Bonners Ferry 55: Rosko Schroder scored 19 points, Ben Fried added 18 and the Eagles (7-1) edged the visiting Badgers (6-1) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Asher Williams scored 28 points to lead Bonners Ferry.

East Valley 69, Colville 33: Luke Holecek scored 30 points, Coleton Hansen added 18 and the Knights (6-2) topped the Crimson Hawks (1-6) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Spencer Boswell led Colville with nine points.

Colfax 62, Cheney 49: Adrik Jenkin scored 20 points, Seth Lustig added 15 and the Bulldogs (8-1) knocked off the Blackhawks (4-4) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Evan Stinson led Cheney with 22 points.

Pullman 91, Timberlake 75: Jaedyn Brown scored 43 points and the Greyhounds (7-0), ranked No. 3 in 2A, beat the Tigers (3-7) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Hunter Higgins led Timberlake with 31 points.

Liberty 89, Lakeside 46: Brandon Finau and Jake Jeske scored 14 points apiece and the Lancers (4-4) beat the Eagles (1-7) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Luke Pedersen led Lakeside with 17 points.

Freeman 82, Chelan 62: Boen Phelps scored 23 points and the Scotties (8-1) beat the visiting Mountain Goats (5-5) at the Greg Larson Memorial. Gabe Schulhauser added 17 points and Colton Wells had 16 for Freeman, ranked No. 5 in 1A. Dylan Jay led Chelan with 20 points with four 3-pointers.

Davenport 74, Lakeland 45: Tennessee Rainwater scored 21 points, Brenick Soliday added 20 and the Gorillas (9-0), ranked No. 1 in 2B, beat the Hawks (2-7) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Scotty Hocking led Lakeland with nine points.

St. George’s 72, La Salle 63: John Nowland scored 19 points, Shawn Jones added 18 and the Dragons (5-3) beat the Lightning (7-2) in the Eagle Holiday Classic. Moses O’Connor led La Salle with 19 points.

Tekoa-Rosalia 64, Chewelah 57: Isaac Bone scored 24 points with 11 rebounds, seven assists and four blocks and the Timberwolves (6-2) beat the Cougars (0-8) in a nonleague game. Bode Katzer led Chewelah with 22 points, including three 3-pointers.

Reardan 55, Wellpinit 52: Logan Flaa scored 20 points with five three-pointers and the Screaming Eagles (4-4) beat Wellpinit (7-1) at the Reardan Lions Club Christmas Tournament. Uriah Tonasket and Grant Denison led Wellpinit with 13 points apiece.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 62, Waterville/Mansfield 29: Max Grindy scored 21 points, Carter Pitts added 20 and the Warriors (6-3) beat the visiting Shockers (1-5) in a nonleague game

Republic 59, Pateros 51: The Tigers (4-6) topped the Billygoats (2-8) in a nonleague game.

Girls basketball

Sunnyside 62, Central Valley 56: Bailee Maldonado scored 16 points, Aubrey Garza added 15 and the Grizzlies (7-3) beat the Bears (4-3) at the Moses Lake Mixer. Autumn Agnew and Eden Sander led CV with 12 points apiece.

Lewis and Clark 60, Kennewick 51: Vy Tran scored 12 points, three others added nine apiece and the visiting Tigers (2-6) beat the Lions (1-3) in a nonleague game. Haylee Johnson led Kennewick with 18 points.

University 85, West Valley 30: Cameron Roberts scored 21 points, Julianna Jeross added 20 and the Titans (5-4) beat the Eagles (1-7) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Chloe DeHaro led WV with 25 points.

Burlington-Edison 65, Mt. Spokane 53: Claire Bishop scored 15 points, Analise Stotemaker added 13 and the Tigers (5-3) beat the Wildcats (3-5) in a consolation game at the Top of the Peak tournament at Glacier Peak HS in Snohomish, Washington. Abby Priddy scored 14 points and Bryten Gumke had 13 for MtS.

Coeur d’Alene 66, North Central 35: Madi Symons scored 15 points, Teagan Colvin and Kendall Omlin added 13 apiece and the visiting Vikings (11-2) beat the Wolfpack (6-2) in a nonleague game. Hannah Hamilton paced NC with 19 points.

Ferris 63, Pullman 30: Kayla Jones scored 18 points, Jaylen Williams and Abby Colton added 10 apiece and the Saxons (5-4) beat the Greyhounds (0-7) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Sehra Singh led Pullman with 11 points.

Colville 46, Cheney 22: Navae Kinney scored 11 points and the Crimson Hawks (5-2) beat the Blackhawks (3-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic.

Shadle Park 45, Northwest Christian 44: Tameria Thompson scored 19 points and the Highlanders (3-5) rallied from seven points down at the start of the fourth quarter to edge the Crusaders (4-3) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Kyleigh Archer and Makenzie Fager added 12 points apiece for SP. Georgia Crockett scored 14 points to lead NWC.

Davenport 53, East Valley 7: Addie Schneider scored eight points and the Gorillas (5-2) beat the Knights (0-8) at the Eagle Holiday Classic.

Clarkston 55, Lewiston 52: Eloise Teasley scored 16 points and the Blackhawks (6-2) outlasted the Bengals (4-7) in the third-place game at the Avista Holiday Tournament.

Freeman 70, Quincy 21: Jaycee Goldsmith and Taylee Phelps scored 14 points apiece and the sixth-ranked Scotties (8-1) beat the visiting Jackrabbits (3-6) at the Greg Larson Memorial.

Colfax 59, Bonners Ferry 35: Brynn McGaughy scored 18 points and the Bulldogs (10-0), ranked No. 1 in 2B, beat the Badgers (6-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Asha Abubakari Led Bonners Ferry with 18 points.

Lakeland 57, St. George’s 43: Ziya Munyer scored 18 points. and the Hawks (6-5) beat the Dragons (4-4) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Annika Bergquist scored 16 points and Kalea Schlenker added 11 for StG.

Timberlake 71, Liberty 46: Jenna Chase scored 18 points, Maliah Miller added 17 and the Tigers (9-0) beat the Lancers (4-5) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Ellie Denny led Liberty with 18 points.

La Salle 50, Kettle Falls 29: Ellie Bost scored 20 points, Ella Craig added 19 and the Lightning (4-4) beat the Bulldogs (3-7) at the Eagle Holiday Classic. Ryenna Pfeffer led KF with 15 points.

Reardan 40, Wellpinit 30: Tenice Waters scored 14 points and the Screaming Eagles (3-5) beat visiting Wellpinit (3-5) at the Reardan Lions Club Christmas Tournament. Marissa Seyler led Wellpinit with 10 points.

Republic 56, Pateros 30: Brooklyn Campbell and Lindsey Short scored 15 points apiece and the Tigers (6-4) beat the visiting Nannies (9-1) in a nonleague game. Tea Asmusen led Pateros with 13 points.

Wrestling

Hanford Winter Cup: Jarom Liljenquist (195) won by pin to help Mt. Spokane place third in the 18-team event at Hanford HS.

Toppenish had seven winners and took home the team trophy.

Alonzo Vargas (285) earned a pin for East Valley, which finished seventh.