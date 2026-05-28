Mead’s Mercedes Gilroy captures 4A state title in javelin | Track and field

Mead’s Mercedes Gilroy launches an attempt of 142 feet, 3 inches in the 4A girls javelin at the WIAA State Track and Field Championships on Thursday at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. (Joshua Hart)

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

TACOMA – Moments after Mead junior Mercedes Gilroy defended her 4A state title in the javelin Thursday, a teammate handed her a cell phone.

Thanks to FaceTime, Mead assistant coach Makena Busch watched from her hospital bed in Spokane as the 4A/3A/2A state track and field championships began at Mount Tahoma High School.

Busch had emergency surgery to remove her gallbladder Thursday morning.

It was a day full of emotion for Gilroy, who thought she had to come from behind to win. As it turned out, she led throughout, winning with a throw of 147 feet, 3 inches.

The throw was four inches shy of her school-record throw from a year ago that captured a state title.

“(Busch) went into the hospital Sunday morning because she said she felt sick to her stomach,” Gilroy said. “She text me and said ‘I’m out for practice today.’ I told her not to worry, that her health was the most important thing for sure.”

A little loopy following surgery, Busch still managed to coach Gilroy from the hospital.

“It was awesome having her there virtually,” Gilroy said.

Gilroy’s winning throw last spring came on her first attempt. So there was something special about winning on her final throw Thursday.

“I’ve been working really hard to maintain consistency this season,” Gilroy said. “I’ve been fighting through some setbacks and not necessarily meeting expectations.”

Gilroy was nothing short of consistent Thursday. She opened with 135-0, 137-8 and 142-3 in the preliminary heat and followed with 132-9, 139-7 and 147-3 in the finals.

“Honestly, when I get competition I get really excited,” Gilroy said. “I was definitely a little nervous before my last throw, but it really motivated me.”

Gilroy felt a rush of adrenaline as she let go on the final attempt.

“I really felt great in practice leading up to this,” she said. “On the last throw I really felt it in my body … the energy followed the javelin correctly.”

Gilroy wanted to reach 150 feet this season. She’ll take that goal into next year and go after the state meet record (154-6).

“If I could break into the 150s and stay there consistently that would be an awesome benchmark,” Gilroy said. “I definitely have a solid base, but I still want to raise the floor a little bit. One of these days it’s going to line up.”

3A: Perseverance paid off for Jane Wycoff of Mt. Spokane.

Trailing by 30 meters going into the final lap of the 1,600 meters, Wycoff found something she didn’t know she had.

Wycoff, a senior, pulled within 20 meters rounding the corner into the final 100 and overcame defending champ Sophia Rodriguez of Mercer Island, winning in a time of 4 minutes, 57.60 seconds – 0.32 ahead of Lejla Carlsson of Gig Harbor. Rodriguez, the state cross country champ, slipped to third.

Stunned is the best way to describe Wycoff after she crossed the finish line.

“I’m so shocked. I wasn’t expecting that,” said Wycoff, sixth last year and fifth at state cross country. “I’ve got to give all thanks to God.”

Wycoff was overjoyed, trying to find words to summarize winning a state title for the first time.

“Going into the last lap I just wanted to see if I could get second,” Wycoff said. “I just can’t believe it.”

Wycoff hung on the right shoulder of Carlsson for much of the race before pulling even with 30 meters remaining.

• Other medal winners were: Cora Donley of Central Valley, third in 3A shot put (40-3¼) and Iraina Swift of East Valley, second in the 2A discus (119-11).