Man arrested in connection to pipe bomb found in Sodo parking garage
Dec. 30, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:31 p.m.
Seattle police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of placing a pipe bomb in an underground parking garage in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood Thursday morning.
Detectives arrived at the parking garage on the 900 block of South Horton Street just after 8 a.m. to check out reports of a suspicious item, the Seattle Police Department said in a post.
The detectives used a robot to examine the pipe bomb before safely removing it from the scene, police said.
Police arrested the suspect, identified through video surveillance footage, after he returned to the parking garage while detectives were investigating.
No other details were immediately available.
The suspect was booked into King County Jail for possession of an improvised explosive device.
