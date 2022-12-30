On the Air
Dec. 30, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:31 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
9 a.m.: Connecticut at Xavier Fox 28
9 a.m.: Texas Tech at TCU ESPNU
9 a.m.: Louisville at Kentucky CBS
9 a.m.: St. John’s at Seton Hall FS1
9 a.m.: Stony Brook at Northeastern CBSSN
10 a.m.: Florida State at Duke ESPN2
11 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas CBS
11 a.m.: Arizona at Arizona State Fox 28
11 a.m. Baylor at Iowa State ESPNU
11 a.m.: Marquette at Villanova FS1
11 a.m.: Fresno State at Utah State CBSSN
1 p.m.: New Mexico at Wyoming FS1
1 p.m.: Utah at Stanford Pac-12
1 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee … CBSSN
1 p.m.: San Diego State at UNLV CBS
2 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga KHQ / Root
3 p.m.: Colorado at California Pac-12
5 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon Pac-12
Basketball, college women’s
9 a.m.: Princeton at Harvard ESPNEWS
7 p.m.: Arizona at California Pac-12
Football, college
9 a.m.: Alabama vs. Kansas State ESPN
9 a.m.: Iowa vs. Kentucky ABC
1 p.m.: TCU vs. Michigan ESPN
5 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Georgia ESPN
Soccer, men’s, EPL
4:30 a.m.: Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton USA
7 a.m.: Leeds United vs. Newcastle United USA
9:30 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion NBC
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men’s
12:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:45 p.m.: Muhlenberg at Whitworth 1230-AM
2 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 1510-AM
6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Montana State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM
Basketball, college women’s
2 p.m.: Gonzaga at LMU 790-AM / 94.1-FM
Football, college
8:30 a.m.: Alabama vs. Kansas State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
4 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Georgia 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.