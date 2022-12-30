The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Dec. 30, 2022 Updated Fri., Dec. 30, 2022 at 4:31 p.m.

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

9 a.m.: Connecticut at Xavier Fox 28

9 a.m.: Texas Tech at TCU ESPNU

9 a.m.: Louisville at Kentucky CBS

9 a.m.: St. John’s at Seton Hall FS1

9 a.m.: Stony Brook at Northeastern CBSSN

10 a.m.: Florida State at Duke ESPN2

11 a.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas CBS

11 a.m.: Arizona at Arizona State Fox 28

11 a.m. Baylor at Iowa State ESPNU

11 a.m.: Marquette at Villanova FS1

11 a.m.: Fresno State at Utah State CBSSN

1 p.m.: New Mexico at Wyoming FS1

1 p.m.: Utah at Stanford Pac-12

1 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Middle Tennessee … CBSSN

1 p.m.: San Diego State at UNLV CBS

2 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga KHQ / Root

3 p.m.: Colorado at California Pac-12

5 p.m.: Oregon State at Oregon Pac-12

Basketball, college women’s

9 a.m.: Princeton at Harvard ESPNEWS

7 p.m.: Arizona at California Pac-12

Football, college

9 a.m.: Alabama vs. Kansas State ESPN

9 a.m.: Iowa vs. Kentucky ABC

1 p.m.: TCU vs. Michigan ESPN

5 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Georgia ESPN

Soccer, men’s, EPL

4:30 a.m.: Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton USA

7 a.m.: Leeds United vs. Newcastle United USA

9:30 a.m.: Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion NBC

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men’s

12:30 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Montana 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:45 p.m.: Muhlenberg at Whitworth 1230-AM

2 p.m.: Pepperdine at Gonzaga 1510-AM

6:30 p.m.: Idaho at Montana State 92.5-FM / 1080-AM

Basketball, college women’s

2 p.m.: Gonzaga at LMU 790-AM / 94.1-FM

Football, college

8:30 a.m.: Alabama vs. Kansas State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

4 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Georgia 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Hockey, WHL

6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Tri-City 103.5-FM

All events subject to change

