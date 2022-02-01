On the Air
Tue., Feb. 1, 2022
Wednesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Butler at Xavier CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Wake Forest ESPN2
4 p.m.: Arkansas at Georgia ESPNU
6 p.m.: Dayton at VCU CBS Sports
6 p.m.: Syracuse at NC State ESPN2
6 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. ESPNU
7 p.m.: Villanova at Marquette FS1
Basketball, NBA
4:45 p.m.: Memphis at New York ESPN
7:05 p.m.: Denver at Utah ESPN
7:30 p.m.: Portland at L.A. Lakers Root
Curling
3 p.m.: Olympics: U.S. vs. Australia, Mixed Doubles USA
5 p.m.: Olympics: U.S. vs. Italy, Mixed Doubles USA
10:30 p.m.: Olympics: U.S. vs. Norway, Mixed Doubles USA
12 a.m. (Thursday): Olympics: Italy vs. Switzerland, Mixed Doubles USA
Football, college
9 a.m.: National Signing Day ESPN2
9:30 a.m.: Senior Bowl: Practice ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: National Signing Day ESPNU
Noon: Senior Bowl: Practice ESPN2
6 p.m.: EWU Signing Day SWX
Golf
12 a.m. (Thursday): Asian Tour: PIF Saudi International Golf
Hockey, NHL
4 p.m.: Edmonton at Washington TNT
4 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Islanders Root
6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago TNT
Hockey, women
8:10 p.m.: Olympics: Switzerland vs. Canada USA
Skiing
7 p.m.: Olympics: Men’s Downhill – Training USA
2 a.m. (Thursday): Olympics: Women’s Moguls Qualifying USA
3:45 a.m. (Thursday): Olympics: Men’s Moguls Qualifying USA
Soccer, men
11:45 a.m.: SPFL: Glasgow Rangers at Glasgow Celtic CBS Sports
4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Honduras FS1
Volleyball, college men
7 p.m.: UC San Diego at Southern Cal Pac-12
Wednesday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Basketball, college men
6 p.m.: Idaho Coaches Show 1080-AM
All events subject to change
