On the Air

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Butler at Xavier CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Wake Forest ESPN2

4 p.m.: Arkansas at Georgia ESPNU

6 p.m.: Dayton at VCU CBS Sports

6 p.m.: Syracuse at NC State ESPN2

6 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at Kansas St. ESPNU

7 p.m.: Villanova at Marquette FS1

Basketball, NBA

4:45 p.m.: Memphis at New York ESPN

7:05 p.m.: Denver at Utah ESPN

7:30 p.m.: Portland at L.A. Lakers Root

Curling

3 p.m.: Olympics: U.S. vs. Australia, Mixed Doubles USA

5 p.m.: Olympics: U.S. vs. Italy, Mixed Doubles USA

10:30 p.m.: Olympics: U.S. vs. Norway, Mixed Doubles USA

12 a.m. (Thursday): Olympics: Italy vs. Switzerland, Mixed Doubles USA

Football, college

9 a.m.: National Signing Day ESPN2

9:30 a.m.: Senior Bowl: Practice ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: National Signing Day ESPNU

Noon: Senior Bowl: Practice ESPN2

6 p.m.: EWU Signing Day SWX

Golf

12 a.m. (Thursday): Asian Tour: PIF Saudi International Golf

Hockey, NHL

4 p.m.: Edmonton at Washington TNT

4 p.m.: Seattle at N.Y. Islanders Root

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago TNT

Hockey, women

8:10 p.m.: Olympics: Switzerland vs. Canada USA

Skiing

7 p.m.: Olympics: Men’s Downhill – Training USA

2 a.m. (Thursday): Olympics: Women’s Moguls Qualifying USA

3:45 a.m. (Thursday): Olympics: Men’s Moguls Qualifying USA

Soccer, men

11:45 a.m.: SPFL: Glasgow Rangers at Glasgow Celtic CBS Sports

4:30 p.m.: CONCACAF World Cup Qualifier: U.S. vs. Honduras FS1

Volleyball, college men

7 p.m.: UC San Diego at Southern Cal Pac-12

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

6 a.m.: The Mike Salk Show 700-AM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Idaho Coaches Show 1080-AM

All events subject to change

