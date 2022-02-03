Difference makers: Chet Holmgren, Andrew Nembhard spark Gonzaga’s easy win over USD

CHET HOLMGREN

DIFFERENCE MAKERS

The freshman center started slowly, but he finished the first half with a flurry. The 7-footer scored his first basket on a lob pass from Andrew Nembhard with 7:21 left in the first half. He slammed home a Rasir Bolton lob pass for his second basket. Holmgren had nine points and five boards as GU built a 38-24 halftime lead. Holmgren finished with a season-high 23 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.

ANDREW NEMBHARD

The senior directed Gonzaga’s offense, set up teammates and found time to create his own shots. The point guard made 7 of 11 field-goal attempts and scored 14 points. He handed out seven assists, grabbed four boards and committed just one turnover in 32 minutes.

KEY MOMENT

The issue was probably decided by then, but Holmgren removed any hope the Toreros might have had for a second-half comeback. Holmgren hit three 3-pointers and scored on a drive and tough finish at the rim, all in a 98-second span, as the Zags opened up a 75-50 lead with 7:05 remaining.