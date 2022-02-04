Amazon workers re-vote on union

NEW YORK – Amazon workers and organizers in Bessemer, Alabama, are making door-to-door house calls, sporting pro-union T-shirts and challenging anti-union messaging by Amazon-hired consultants as they try to convince their peers for the second time to unionize their warehouse in an election that started Friday by secret ballot.

The new organizing tactics come two months after the National Labor Relations Board ordered a do-over election upon determining that Amazon unfairly influenced the first election held last year.

Workers back then overwhelmingly rejected the union in a vote of 1,798 to 738 and a turnout of 53%.

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which like last time is spearheading the union drive, has solicited help from other unions, including those representing teachers and postal clerks.

Stuart Appelbaum, president of the RWDSU, says the union is also courting community groups like Greater Birmingham Ministries to amplify the message that Amazon workers are not just warehouse workers but belong to communities and deserve respect.

Kohl’s blasts purchase bids

NEW YORK – Kohl’s says that recent offers to purchase the department store chain undervalue its business and said it’s adopting a shareholder rights plan to head off any hostile takeovers.

The shareholder rights plan, which is effective immediately and is known as a “poison pill,” is set to expire on Feb. 2, 2023, the company said Friday.

“We have a high degree of confidence in Kohl’s transformational strategy, and we expect that its continued execution will result in significant value creation,” Kohl’s Chairman Frank Sica said in a statement.

From wire reports

“The board is committed to acting in the best interest of shareholders and will continue to closely evaluate any opportunities to create value.”

The move comes as Kohl’s has received multiple buyout offers in recent weeks.

Private equity firm Sycamore Partners had reportedly approached Kohl’s about a potential deal last month.

A group called Acacia Research, backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP, bid $64 per share, or about $9 billion.

At the time Kohl’s Corp., based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, said that its board was reviewing the offers.