From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Nathan T. Nybo and Danielle M. Thoeny, both of Spokane.

Morganne L. Page, of Airway Heights, and Mayra L. Romero, of Moses Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Sean Meadows v. Christine Faasala, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Joi Waite v. Bryce Fortner, Community Health Association of Spokane et al., medical malpractice.

Amy E. Benson v. Spokane International Airport, complaint for personal injury.

Walkers Property Management LLC v. Quinn Waterman, restitution of premises.

Horizon Credit Union v. Richard J. Lara, money claimed owed.

West Company Realty LLC v. Tiffany Deviney, restitution of premises.

iRE LLC v. Kasara Wise, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Jensen, Kateari N. and Whalen, Daniel T.

Hill, Laina D. and Andrew M.

Dykeman, Martin E. and Candice M.

Wyant, Robert M. and Cynthia F.

Moore, Matthew E. and Marcotte, Jessica D.

Legal separations granted

Lauer, Brian E. and Lara M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

David L. Fullmer, 59; $1,000 in restitution, six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking of stolen property and second-degree theft.

Montez L. Rauls, 48; 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Bryant T. Graham, 49; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after pleading guilty to certificate of title forgery.

Joseph S. Wood, 50; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Tony Hazel

Joseph R. Johnston, 40; nine months in jail with credit given for 162 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jason P. Day, 44; 13 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Heidi J. Gowland, Otis Orchards; debts of $21,012.

Patricia L. Benton-Cox and Daniel L. Cox, Hunters, Washington; debts of $28,370.

Carrie M. Jongeward, Cheney; debts of $70,543.

Wage-earner petitions

Mario F. Patrick, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Nicholas C. Flatt, 37; 11 days in jail, lewd conduct.