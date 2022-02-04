Washington records
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 4, 2022
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Nathan T. Nybo and Danielle M. Thoeny, both of Spokane.
Morganne L. Page, of Airway Heights, and Mayra L. Romero, of Moses Lake.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Sean Meadows v. Christine Faasala, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Joi Waite v. Bryce Fortner, Community Health Association of Spokane et al., medical malpractice.
Amy E. Benson v. Spokane International Airport, complaint for personal injury.
Walkers Property Management LLC v. Quinn Waterman, restitution of premises.
Horizon Credit Union v. Richard J. Lara, money claimed owed.
West Company Realty LLC v. Tiffany Deviney, restitution of premises.
iRE LLC v. Kasara Wise, restitution of premises.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Jensen, Kateari N. and Whalen, Daniel T.
Hill, Laina D. and Andrew M.
Dykeman, Martin E. and Candice M.
Wyant, Robert M. and Cynthia F.
Moore, Matthew E. and Marcotte, Jessica D.
Legal separations granted
Lauer, Brian E. and Lara M.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Rachelle E. Anderson
David L. Fullmer, 59; $1,000 in restitution, six days in jail with credit given for six days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking of stolen property and second-degree theft.
Montez L. Rauls, 48; 61 days in jail with credit given for 61 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.
Bryant T. Graham, 49; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after pleading guilty to certificate of title forgery.
Joseph S. Wood, 50; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Judge Tony Hazel
Joseph R. Johnston, 40; nine months in jail with credit given for 162 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.
Jason P. Day, 44; 13 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Heidi J. Gowland, Otis Orchards; debts of $21,012.
Patricia L. Benton-Cox and Daniel L. Cox, Hunters, Washington; debts of $28,370.
Carrie M. Jongeward, Cheney; debts of $70,543.
Wage-earner petitions
Mario F. Patrick, Spokane; debts not listed.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Nicholas C. Flatt, 37; 11 days in jail, lewd conduct.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.