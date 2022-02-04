Whitworth rdp
UPDATED: Fri., Feb. 4, 2022
From staff reports
Whitworth dug a hole it couldn’t climb out of during a 71-65 men’s basketball loss to Linfield on Friday night in McMinnville, Oregon.
The Pirates (16-3, 9-2 Northwest Conference) trailed by 15 points at halftime, but cut the deficit to two with 27 seconds remaining.
Rowan Anderson had a chance to tie the score with a contested jump shot from the free-throw line, but the shot bounced off the rim and the Wildcats (14-5, 9-2) held on for the win.
Whitworth surrendered sole possession of first place in the conference, which is now shared by Linfield and Pacific Lutheran.
Women
Linfield 62, Whitworth 59: Rowan Cusack made the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and to lift the host Wildcats to their first victory of the season.
Linfield (1-17, 1-9) had lost by double digits in all but one previous game.
The Pirates (8-12, 3-8) tied the score with two Quincy McDeid free throws, but two turnovers in the final 22 seconds cost them a chance to go ahead.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.