Whitworth rdp

From staff reports

Whitworth dug a hole it couldn’t climb out of during a 71-65 men’s basketball loss to Linfield on Friday night in McMinnville, Oregon.

The Pirates (16-3, 9-2 Northwest Conference) trailed by 15 points at halftime, but cut the deficit to two with 27 seconds remaining.

Rowan Anderson had a chance to tie the score with a contested jump shot from the free-throw line, but the shot bounced off the rim and the Wildcats (14-5, 9-2) held on for the win.

Whitworth surrendered sole possession of first place in the conference, which is now shared by Linfield and Pacific Lutheran.

Women

Linfield 62, Whitworth 59: Rowan Cusack made the winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and to lift the host Wildcats to their first victory of the season.

Linfield (1-17, 1-9) had lost by double digits in all but one previous game.

The Pirates (8-12, 3-8) tied the score with two Quincy McDeid free throws, but two turnovers in the final 22 seconds cost them a chance to go ahead.