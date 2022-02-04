YMCA in Spokane buys 15-acre parcel for new South Hill location

The YMCA of the Inland Northwest’s decadelong search for a new south Spokane location is culminating with a $3.4 million purchase of 15 acres in the Glenrose area.

“The purchase is the next step in fulfilling the community’s goal of one day having a full-facility YMCA in south Spokane complete with community gathering areas, walking trails, youth and teen programming space, early learning child care, pools and water features, gymnasium, and health and wellness center,” said Alan Lesher, president and chief executive officer of YMCA of the Inland Northwest, in a news release sent Thursday.

The new location will open along South Glenrose Road on land long owned by the Bauer family. Next to the building site is another 15-acre parcel the YMCA intends to work with the Bauer family to turn into a “land conservation easement, affording public walking trails and retaining the natural landscape,” according to the news release.

Lesher said in an interview Thursday the search began in 2009 after the organization built facilities in north and central Spokane. He said they had analysts get feedback from South Hill residents who said they also wanted an adequate YMCA nearby.

In order for that to happen, Lesher said, they needed 15 acres, which at the time were not readily available.

In 2016, the YMCA opened a south Spokane location when it bought the Gold’s Gym at 2921 E. 57th Ave., Lesher said.

“However, the location lacked many traditional YMCA features such as a pool and gymnasium which frequently were noted as a priority for the south Spokane community,” YMCA communications director Mary Berry wrote in the news release.

Lesher said the project is expected to cost $30 million to $40 million, with design plans to go until about 2023 before construction begins.

“Looking at our crystal ball, we’re looking at about five years (before opening),” Lesher said.

Most funding for these projects come from state and federal grants, Lesher said. Donations from local businesses, community organizations and individuals also contribute, he said.

“My family and I are pleased to partner with the Y on the sale of our property,” John Bauer was quoted saying in the YMCA news release. “We share the same values and we felt it was important to leave a lasting legacy to benefit the community for years to come.”

Lesher said the YMCA planned to talk with South Hill neighborhood groups to decide which facilities will go into this new location and how it will look.

“We’re very sensitive to the fact that certain developments up there have had challenges,” Lesher said. “We’re conscious of the fact we want to use a lot of the natural landscape to mask parking lots and have sloped roofs, as opposed to flat, gray rooftops people will see from their decks.”

YMCA of the Inland Northwest first opened in 1884 and since expanded to include multiple sports and recreational draws for the Spokane community, according to the news release.