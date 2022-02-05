On the Air
UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 5, 2022
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Providence at Georgetown FS1
10 a.m.: Maryland at Ohio State CBS
11 a.m.: Loyola Chicago at Missouri State ESPNU
1 p.m.: Washington at Stanford ESPNU
3 p.m.: Houston at Cincinnati ESPN2
4 p.m.: Wyoming at Fresno State FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Texas A&M at Kentucky ESPN2
9 a.m.: Tulane at South Florida ESPNU
9 a.m.: Tennessee at UConn Fox 28
11 a.m.: Oregon State at Arizona Pac-12
11 a.m.: Washington State at Utah Pac-12 Washington
1 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona State Pac-12
1 p.m.: Baylor at Texas ESPN2
3 p.m.: Stanford at USC Pac-12
Basketball, NBA
12:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Denver NBA
3 p.m.: Atlanta at Dallas ESPN
6 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers NBA
Bowling, PBA
2 p.m.: U.S. Open FS1
Golf, PGA
10 a.m.: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf/CBS
Horse racing, NYRA
1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1
Football, NFL
Noon: Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars ABC/ESPN
Olympics
3:30 a.m.: Women’s freestyle skiing: moguls final USA
5:30 p.m.: Women’s ice hockey: USA vs. Switzerland USA
4 p.m.: Figure skating, women’s skiing NBC
4:30 p.m.: Women’s skiing USA
8 p.m.: Women’s ice hockey: Canada vs. ROC USA
Rodeo, PBR
9 a.m.: Ariat Invitational CBS
Rugby, men, MLR
7 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root
Soccer, women, FASL
4:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Chelsea CNBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL
11:30 a.m.: Pro Bowl 700-AM
All events subject to change
