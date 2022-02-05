The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

On the Air

UPDATED: Sat., Feb. 5, 2022

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Providence at Georgetown FS1

10 a.m.: Maryland at Ohio State CBS

11 a.m.: Loyola Chicago at Missouri State ESPNU

1 p.m.: Washington at Stanford ESPNU

3 p.m.: Houston at Cincinnati ESPN2

4 p.m.: Wyoming at Fresno State FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Texas A&M at Kentucky ESPN2

9 a.m.: Tulane at South Florida ESPNU

9 a.m.: Tennessee at UConn Fox 28

11 a.m.: Oregon State at Arizona Pac-12

11 a.m.: Washington State at Utah Pac-12 Washington

1 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona State Pac-12

1 p.m.: Baylor at Texas ESPN2

3 p.m.: Stanford at USC Pac-12

Basketball, NBA

12:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Denver NBA

3 p.m.: Atlanta at Dallas ESPN

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers NBA

Bowling, PBA

2 p.m.: U.S. Open FS1

Golf, PGA

10 a.m.: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf/CBS

Horse racing, NYRA

1 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races FS1

Football, NFL

Noon: Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars ABC/ESPN

Olympics

3:30 a.m.: Women’s freestyle skiing: moguls final USA

5:30 p.m.: Women’s ice hockey: USA vs. Switzerland USA

4 p.m.: Figure skating, women’s skiing NBC

4:30 p.m.: Women’s skiing USA

8 p.m.: Women’s ice hockey: Canada vs. ROC USA

Rodeo, PBR

9 a.m.: Ariat Invitational CBS

Rugby, men, MLR

7 p.m.: Toronto at Seattle Root

Soccer, women, FASL

4:30 a.m.: Manchester City at Chelsea CNBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL

11:30 a.m.: Pro Bowl 700-AM

All events subject to change

